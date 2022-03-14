ELIZABETHTON — Voters will get their chance to meet, talk to, and hear many of the candidates for local offices this evening. The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be presenting the Carter County Candidate Forum at the Bonnie Kate Theater, 115 S. Sycamore St. There is no admission charge for this event.
The forum will be in two parts. It will start at 6 p.m., when all candidates have the opportunity to meet and greet the public. The Chamber encourages candidates to come and bring any informational pieces about their candidacy, such as buttons, stickers, and other items that they would like to distribute.
This will be a very informal mix and mingle, giving citizens the opportunity to meet the candidates and learn more about their campaign.
Following the meet and greet, the chamber will host a forum for all mayoral, sheriff, trustee, and county clerk candidates. This forum will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will be more structured and moderate by retired Washington County Sessions Court Judge John Keiner.