ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee will be considering some multimillion dollar projects in the coming months.
Committee Chairman Daniel McInturff led the discussion on those big projects during the committee’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday night. Two of the biggest projects he discussed are the complete renovation of the old jail and the rebuilding of some of the key facilities at the Carter County Landfill.
The biggest of the two is the old jail, which could cost around $9 million. This would be to bring the facility up to acceptable standards for office space and storage of the county’s historical archives.
McInturff said the old jail has deteriorated since the prisoners were moved to the new jail.
Not only is the building deteriorating, but the building’s mechanical systems must also be replaced, such as the heating and air conditioning system.
Committee member Robert Acuff said the county had no choice but to make the needed renovations. “We have problems and we need to correct them because we have county employees working on the first floor and the court system over there,” Acuff said.
The committee voted unanimously on Acuff’s motion to explore the bond market as a possibility to pay for the renovations.
Unlike the old jail, the landfill has not been standing idle for the past several years. It’s just the opposite. The floor of the landfill’s transfer station is literally wearing out and the demolition site is nearly filled to the brim.
Gary Bailey, chairman of the Landfill Committee, addressed the Building and Grounds Committee on the problems. Bailey said the county does not keep any of the household garbage it receives from all the garbage trucks that come across its scales.
All those trucks dump their loads onto the floor of the transfer station, then loaders with big blades push the garbage into other trucks for transport to a landfill in Sullivan County. The blades have been pushing the garbage across the concrete floor for 40 years, Bailey told the committee.
During that time the nearly foot-thick concrete has been worn away by the scrapers “until there is nothing left to scrape,” Bailey said. The blade has gotten to the point where it is scraping rebar.
The transfer station needs to be rebuilt, at a cost of around $2.5 million, he said.
At the same time, the demolition site, where old concrete, shingles and other old building material are disposed of, is nearly filled up. There are about three adjoining properties that could be bought by the county to extend the life of the demolition site. Bailey said adding to the demolition site would cost the county about $500,000.
The committee reconvened as the Law Enforcement Committee to discuss the possible reinstatement of radios to the constables of Carter County.
Julie Guinn, a commissioner who is a member of the committee, addressed the committee about the problem. She is a former constable and said the constables need radio communication.
She said the Carter County Sheriff’s Department has denied the constables the use of the department’s frequencies. Guinn said the deputies must rely on cell phones to communicate, but these are not as reliable in mountainous areas.
“I want them to be safe. I want them to be able to communicate with comm center,” Guinn said.
Constable Bob Carroll told the committee that the radios have been denied for three years and “I have been in situations in the past three years that I needed my radio.”
The committee discussed the fact that the sheriff does not work for the County Commission, that he is elected by the people. The committee voted unanimously for a motion which did not order the sheriff, but “respectfully requested the sheriff’s office to give radio access back to the constables.” That motion will go to the County Commission.