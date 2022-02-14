ELIZABETHTON — The deputies and corrections officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department got a strong show of support on Monday evening when the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted unanimously for a bonus for all the employees of the office except the sheriff.
With the approval, the Budget Committee will now recommend the bonus to the full membership of the Carter County Commission at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The motion for the bonus was made by Julie Guinn of the 2nd District. Her motion was to provide bonuses of $3,000 for each full-time employee of the sheriff’s department and $1,500 for each part-time employee. The funds for the bonus will come from unexpended funds designated for salaries in the department. Those salaries were not distributed because there are about 22 vacancies in the department.
Guinn’s motion would have the bonuses distributed in quarters, backdating to October.
The bonuses would be paid to 82 employees of the sheriff’s department, including patrol officers, detectives, school resource officers, dispatchers, clerical, and time keepers. The total amount of bonuses going the sheriff’s department would be $213,000. The bonuses would go to 39 guards of the jail, with a total of $108,000. The total amount for bonuses paid to both divisions would be $321,000.
Upon watching the committee vote unanimously for the bonus, Chief Deputy James Parrish stood up told the committee: “We would like to thank you for passing that motion.”
While the committee wanted to be fair to all the employees of the sheriff’s department, several said the biggest concern was with the jail. There are currently 22 vacant position in the jail. The department hopes it will be able to fill 11 positions, but on Monday night, Parrish told the committee he did not expect to be able to recruit that many this year.
There are vacancies in other county departments as well. The Highway Department has four vacancies. These vacancies will not be filled until the next fiscal year.