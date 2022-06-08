ELIZABETHTON — The budget for the Carter County Board of Education was approved by the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee on Wednesday evening.
The school department’s general fund has a total revenue for next year of $42,710,874. Total expenses for next year are projected to be $43,681,161.89, making a difference of $970,287.85. That is projected to be balanced using the schools’ general fund balance. The local taxes in the budget will be $10,579,079.16.
Emotions became a little heated during the session, as Budget Committee members said school enrollment has been declining for many years, but there has not been a subsequent decline in budgets. Director of Schools Tracy McAbee responded by saying the school system has made cuts. He pointed to the efforts made by his predecessor, Kevin Ward.
McAbee told the committee that shortly before he took the job, Ward reduced the number of teachers by providing incentives to retire. The result was many senior teachers took advantage of those incentives and retired. Those positions were not filled and the number of teachers was reduced by 30. He said that saved the county $2.6 million a year.
The remarks were made in the wake of a vote taken by the Budget Committee last week to reduce the county’s maintenance of effort for the school system because school enrollment declined by 97 students last year. After contacting state officials for recommended figures, the committee voted last week to reduce the money the county provides to the schools by $231,592.
McAbee said such a decrease could only be absorbed through cuts in positions. Budget Committee member Daniel McInturff told his fellow committee members that “cuts mean cutting people, cutting the people you go to church with.”
Commissioner Kelly Collins attended the meeting but is not a member of the committee. She asked for permission to speak and told the committee that every county in the state is over its maintenance of effort and that to maintain the state’s required maintenance of effort would mean a less-effective teaching environment.
At the end of the discussion, a motion was made to accept the school system’s budget as presented by the school board. Before the vote, committee member Brad Johnson asked if the vote was more than two-thirds in favor, would it override the earlier vote to take the $231,592 in maintenance of effort funding. County attorney Josh Hardin said it would. The vote was then taken and it was approved unanimously, with McInturff abstaining.
The proposed county budget will now be presented to a workshop session of the Carter County Commission tonight.
The committee also considered the Parks and Recreation Budget. The committee approved a motion by Johnson to provide the parks with the same amount of money as this year, which is $81,670 and an additional $30,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.