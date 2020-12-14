ELIZABETHTON — The economics of a pandemic dominated discussions in Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee.
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was a factor in several different budget discussions during the meeting, from preparing for the unknown costs involved in setting up a vaccination point in the county to discussions about sick leave for county employees who are quarantined or required to stay at home to care for a sick family member.
Although the negotiations have not yet been accomplished, it appears the county may be setting up a vaccination point on the Matheson Property on U.S. Highway 19E on the east side of Elizabethton. The vacant industrial property was formerly the site of an Alcoa aluminum extrusion facility.
Mayor Patty Woodby told the Budget Committee that many details still have to be worked out and how much of the cost the county will bear are unknown at this time. She said talks with Matheson officials will be held Tuesday, so some information on what it will cost to use the property may become known.
Another unknown cost to the county would be the cost of maintaining medical personnel from the Carter County Rescue Squad on the scene in case there are people who have an adverse reaction after receiving the vaccination.
Woodby said these medical responders will need to remain on the scene while the vaccinations are given, no matter how long that takes. She said the Rescue Squad does not have the budget to cover those costs.
The county still has funds provided by the federal government to cover COVID-19 costs. Finance Director Brad Burke told the committee the county still has $258,000 in federal funds provided to cover pandemic costs. The county had originally received over $800,000 for that purpose, but has already spent nearly $600,000. Much of that was spent on overtime and other personnel costs.
There had been discussion about using some of the federal money to purchase new mattresses, blankets and sheets for the county jail, which has been hard hit by the pandemic, but the committee rejected any expenditure until the costs for operating the vaccination point are known.
The impact of COVID-19 on the jail staff underscored the committee’s concern on the impact on county employees. The committee was concerned that the federal government has not stated whether funds will be available to the county to help with employee sick leave after Feb. 1. The committee voted to recommend that the county continue to provide special COVID-19 sick leave even without federal help.
In other matters, the committee voted to once again support the region’s premiere criterion bicycle race.
The Fat Tire Criterion was held in downtown Elizabethton last year, after being moved from Johnson City because of COVID-19 concerns. In order to hold the event in Elizabethton once again, the Budget Committee will recommend providing $7,500 to sponsor the event. The government of Elizabethton provided several services for the race, including police, street closures and signage, and sanitation after the event. Another leg of the omnium will also take place in Carter County, the Roan Groan, which starts at 1,500 feet in downtown Elizabethton and climbs to 5,500 feet at Carvers Gap.