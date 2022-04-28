ELIZABETHTON — Inflation has caused a lot of difficult decisions and choices this year, and the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee made several difficult decisions on Thursday night as it went over the annual requests for county funds from a long list of nonprofit agencies that provide a wide range of assistance to the county.
The county government has long contributed to the agencies, but the contributions have become especially important for many charities and other nonprofits that have had their fundraising efforts disrupted by COVID-19 and are now facing increasing costs.
Among the agencies helped by the county, the most difficult one this year is the Carter County Rescue Squad. In addition to the increase in fuel costs for its fleet of ambulances, the squad is also having to meet increasing salaries for its paramedics and emergency medical personnel.
In an earlier meeting with the Budget Committee last month, Carter County Rescue Squad Director Terry Arnold said “the biggest problem I have is staffing issues.” He said all of his requested increase will go to salaries and benefits for his employees.
Normally, the squad gets only a small percentage of its revenue from the county. Most of its revenue comes from payments for ambulance services by insurance companies and directly from patients. This year, the county donated more than $300,000 to the squad. The request for the next fiscal year was for an additional $351,000.
Arnold told the committee that so far this year the squad had billed $7,768,100 for ambulance patients. He said the squad had to immediately write off $3,057,688 of those charges because of the limits Medicaid and Medicare have on what they will pay. Inflation has also made it difficult for some patients to pay their ambulance bill. When outstanding bills were sent to a collection agency, Arnold said the squad only got back $24,000.
Those problems were on the minds of Budget Committee members Thursday night as they discussed the squad’s request. Committee member Mark Tester pointed out that over the last three years, the county had increased its annual contribution to the squad by $150,000.
Committee member Gary Bailey reminded everyone that the county did not have the financial resources to compete with the salaries paid in more prosperous and populous sections of the state. “This is Carter County. We are not Nashville or Knoxville.”
There was also some discussion over the squad’s request for funds to purchase additional ambulances through the county’s share of American Recovery Program funds. One of those requests for funding for another ambulance had actually come from a Little Milligan resident who was hoping to have an ambulance placed in the remote area. But committee members said the request of larger donations and ARP funds amounted to nearly a $1 million request.
The committee came to an agreement to increase the rescue squad contribution by 15% for the new year.
The final decisions made by the committee will only be introduced as recommendations for the full County Commission when it comes time to vote on the budget for the new fiscal year.