ELIZABETHTON — A disagreement over how many miles a police cruiser should have on it when it starts getting phased out from front-line patrol duty highlighted Monday night’s meeting of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission.
Chief Deputy James Parrish of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department appeared before the committee on several budget matters. One was a request to appropriate $315,000 from the revenue stream coming from the housing of federal prisoners. The funds would be used to purchase seven new cruisers for the sheriff’s department’s front-line patrol operations. Those seven would take the place of the seven cruisers currently in the patrol division that have the highest mileage. These would be turned over to the department’s school resource officers. The seven cruisers with the highest mileage currently used by the SRO staff would then be sold.
When asked how many miles the seven cars with the highest mileage in the patrol division currently had, Parrish told the committee the mileage was around 125,000. Committee member Julie Guinn said she thought that if the cruisers received proper maintenance and care, the amount of time the cruisers should be suitable for front-line patrol duty should be well above 150,000 miles. Committee member Brad Johnson, who is a former deputy with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, agreed with Guinn and said when he worked in the department, vehicles were expected to be in the front line until they exceeded 200,000 miles.
Parrish said he remembered the mileage of the vehicles when he was starting out in law enforcement. He said the safety of the officers is a concern, especially when they are driving at emergency speeds and conditions in vehicles that may have more than 125,000 miles. He said these cruisers are frequently driven on some of the roughest roads in the county. He said the oldest cars are now seven years old.
“We haven’t bought any cruisers since 2019,” Parrish said. The number of cruisers have been restricted because of COVID-19’s impact on production, Parrish said. While the number of cruisers has been scarce over the past three years, Parrish said there are currently eight cruisers sitting on a lot, ready for purchase. He asked why anyone would deny the purchase of police cruisers after three years. “We are buying vehicles to keep the fleet up to date.”
Parrish said the sheriff’s department entered into the program to house federal prisoners in order to alleviate the burden on the taxpayers. The money for such things as cruisers and jail equipment would come from the excess funds from that housing. He said the $315,000 would pay for seven all-wheel-drive Dodge Chargers, complete with police package and all the equipment except radios, which won’t be bought yet because the county has not committed to the type of radio for the countywide emergency communications system.
The committee voted to recommend the purchase of the cruisers by a 6-2 vote, with Guinn and Johnson voting against the motion.
The committee also heard the proposed budget of the Carter County Highway Department for the next fiscal year. Superintendent Roger Colbaugh proposed a budget that will not require an increase in the Highway Department’s share of the Carter County property tax. Some areas where Cobaugh is proposing a increase in his expenditures is in the use of more salt and less chat to clear show and ice from mountain roads. He said salt costs more, but it does a better job at clearing the roads.
Colbaugh also had an increase in expenses for diesel fuel and gasoline to cover the increased cost of fuel.
Colbaugh also plans to increase the amount of stone purchased from $90,000 to $170,000. The additional stone may be needed if the recent amount of flood damage experienced to the roads each year continues.