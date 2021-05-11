ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission continued to work on writing a budget for the county government in the next fiscal year. The committee met again on Tuesday evening, where it went over the budget for the Carter County Highway Department and for the debt service for the county government’s obligations next year. The county also heard from other budget requests, including an outside agency, the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which was presented by the partnership’s chief executive officer, Mitch Miller.
Committee member Brad Johnson asked Miller what Carter County was getting for its contributions to the partnership. Miller was quick to respond that NeTREP worked to encourage plumbing parts manufacturer A.Y. McDonald to expand its operations in Carter County.
Members of the committee spoke about the lack of marketable industrial property in Carter County and the lack of flat land to construct such property.
Next up was the Highway Department. Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh presented the department’s budget request. The department is requesting $1,285,113 in local taxes next year. That is almost identical with the estimated local taxes going to the department, which is $1,281,316. It is less than the pre-COVID-19 local taxes of $1,318,167.
Most of the Highway Department’s funding comes from state revenue rather than local revenue, especially after the recent increase in gasoline taxes. This year, the Highway Department expects to receive $6,916,809 from the state. That is almost $400,000 more than this year. The state is is estimated to be providing $6,533,042. The $400,000 would be offset by the amount coming to the department from the federal government. This year, it is estimated the federal government will provide $414,945 to the department. There is no federal revenue budgeted in next year’s budget.
The total amount of revenue budgeted for 2021-2022 is $8,504,173. Total expenditures is budgeted at $8,692,444. That represents a decrease of $188,271 in the department’s fund balance. The total fund balance would drop to $3,348,529.
The county’s debt service will decline for the second year in a row. Debt service will require $1,598,600 in local taxes next year. That is slightly less than the estimated local taxes used this year: $1,622,553. It is about $350,000 less than the local taxes used for debt service in 2019-2020, which was $1,952,119.
Most of the debt service payments go to a 2020 refunding. For 2021-2022, that amounts to $1,230,000 in principal on bonds and $207,767.50 in interest on bonds. The fund balance on debt service will increase by $162,861, bringing the fund balance to $3,256,254.