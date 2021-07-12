ELIZABETHTON — It appears that a mountain bike project on the Hampton Springs Watershed is receiving support from both City Council members from Elizabethton and county commissioners from Carter County.
The latest incident of cooperation was on display Monday evening in the meeting of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission. The Budget Committee voted to recommend the county donate $75,000 to city-owned property at the watershed to help expand a mountain bike trail system.
Wesley Bradley, trail liaison with the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, discussed the various phases of trail development on the 238-acre hilly watershed property the city owns in Hampton, just blocks from Hampton High School and Hampton Elementary School. Although the property is several miles from Elizabethton, the city owns it because the springs flowing in the city provide over half of the city’s drinking water. The city acquired part of the property when it appeared the land was going to be forested if the city did not purchase it.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has begun developing mountain bike trails on the property, and has expanded the trails by renting 52.75 acres of undeveloped land from adjacent Doe River Gorge Ministries. The result is the potential development of several miles of bike trail on elevations ranging from 1,800 feet to 3,100 feet that could be constructed into loop trails of various difficulties.
Although the project has been exclusively developed and funded by the city, several members of the Carter County Budget Committee saw the effort as a benefit to the county as a whole and advocated assisting the city in funding the project. Aaron Frazier was especially vocal about the matter and made the motion to recommend $75,000 for trail development.
“This is an opportunity for us to work together with the city,” Frazier said. “We have the opportunity to do it right now.”
Mike Mains, director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, agreed. “This is a wonderful project,” Mains told the committee. He called it a “game changer for our community.” Ken Gough, chairman of the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board, agreed that the project was important.
One committee member who was not as enthusiastic was Charles Von Cannon, who said it would not help the people the County Commission should be considering. He said the poor children could not afford the expensive mountain bikes needed to run the course. Bradley said the course would be designed to make it enjoyable for riders of ordinary bicycles. Others pointed out that the trails could be used for pedestrians as well and would be made accessible to many by means of the extension of the Tweetsie Trail To Hampton.
In other matters, the committee voted to assign the County Finance Department to explore the ways in which to finance a $3.5 million upgrade to the county’s communication system. Capt. Tom Smith of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department discussed the problems with current radio communications, including a problem uncovered just four hours before the meeting when county officers could not communicate with Elizabethton officers during a possible armed standoff at Lynnridge. That incident ended peacefully.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the communications problems were an example of how previous county commissions had postponed fixing expensive problems.
The committee also will recommend that American Rescue Plan Funds should be used for local costs on a project to extend First Utility District water to Dry Hollow and Floyd Dugger Road.