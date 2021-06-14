ELIZABETHTON — As communications equipment gets more sophisticated, the more the need for a communications officer who can get the most out of the equipment and adequately maintain the communications network.
That is the reason the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission is recommending that a communications officer position be established in the county to oversee and maintain the county’s radios and other equipment used by the network of law enforcement, fire departments and other first responders from the county, the city and other agencies in the county.
Capt. Tom Smith of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department discussed the need for the communications officer and emphasizing that the person must be “a combination of a technician and a manager.” A private citizen attending the committee meeting on another matter also emphasized the need.
Smith said the radios used by the sheriff’s department are getting better over the years at covering the mountainous sections of the county. He said the radios are getting more sophisticated in transferring information from computers to the radio users in the field.
In other matters, the committee voted to recommend Smith’s request to add additional frequencies for vehicle repeaters.
Smith said the current labor shortage is continuing to have an impact on the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. He said there are approximately 25 vacancies. “It is tough right now getting people to apply,” Smith said.
To encourage more interest in sheriff’s department openings, Smith said additional funds are needed for recruitment and retention, including bonuses, using unspent appropriations in salary and payroll benefits.
In other matters, Randal Jenkins, chairman of the Rules and Bylaws Committee, discussed changes to the County Commission’s electronic voting system. He said the company that provided the equipment was recently bought by a different company. He said the new ownership means changes in the system, including that the old vote controllers will no longer be used. The commissioners will vote by using an app on their smartphone or computer.
Joy McCray, executive director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, discussed the county’s hotel and motel tax collections and distribution with the committee.