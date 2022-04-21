ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission took its first look at the proposed General Fund budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday evening.
There were very few requests for increases in the budget from the departments who presented on Thursday night, but the biggest portion of the General Fund budget is the Carter County sheriff’s proposed budget for his department and the Carter County Jail.
Carter County Finance Director Carolyn Watson said the sheriff’s department called to report it would not be presenting on Thursday. The reason for the postponement was not immediately known.
The rest of the General Fund budget was presented. The Carter County Emergency Communications District had the largest request for increase. That was a request for an additional $44,7334, which is a 20% increase, to cover the hiring of additional staffing to handle a 20% increase in calls over the last two years. There are several other initiatives the 911 district is working or has recently completed, including new fire protocols which might help to lower Insurance Services Office ratings for fire departments.
The agency is also working to bring about texting to 911. This was said to be a benefit to people who are hearing impaired.
The Carter County Health Department broke at least a 10-year tradition by asking for a small increase in its budget. Its cleaning contract has increased by $3,000. That required the department to increase its request from the traditional $169,000 for the year to the new request for $172,000.