ELIZABETHTON — The impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Carter County Sheriff’s Department was a topic of discussion Monday evening when the department asked for proceeds from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund hazardous duty pay for first deputies and jailers.
The request to the committee was made by Chief Deputy James Parrish during a Zoom meeting. Parrish has been working with Carter County Finance Director Brad Burke on the effort after Burke informed him that the federal relief funds had been made much less restrictive.
Parrish said the sheriff’s department and the detention center has had suffered more than six times the infection rate of the general population in Carter County. He said the infection rate of the county was 2.3% but the infection rate with the sheriff’s department has been 15.5%.
Parrish said a total of 18 patrol officers and jailers in a department of 115 officers were infected with the virus. He said two are still infected and one is on oxygen. He said the worst time was in August.
In addition to absentees from sickness, Parrish described difficulties with recruiting new officers and retaining them. He said that while officers were cognizant they were entering a profession which had higher degrees of the risk of injury, he said many were not willing to sign up for the risk of sickness and death from being infected by people they were arresting or guarding in jail.
The impact was especially felt in the jail. Parrish said at times 30% of the jail workforce was unavailable. Under normal circumstances, there are four shifts working in the jail, but during the pandemic, this has been reduced to as low as two shifts.
Parrish said that unlike many jobs, officers in the sheriff’s department couldn’t work from home. They had to be on patrol or at the jail guarding inmates.
The CARES Act funds may provide some relief for the sheriff’s department’s recruitment and retention during the pandemic, Parrish said. He said the department could provide incentive pay of a quarter of the starting salary of a new officer. That would amount to $2.89 per hour. He recommended the incentive run from March 1 through Sept. 29, for a total expenditure of $393,000 in CARES funds.
Carter County Attorney Josh Hardin said he has discussed the matter with state experts. While such an expenditure is normally not acceptable under federal guidelines, the recent loosening of the CARES Act guidelines would allow such use of the funds.
Parrish said the justification approved at the state level was “a decline in active retention and recruitment of sheriff’s office personnel due to the current COVID pandemic resulted in a severe decrease in overall operational readiness of both the patrol division and the jail.”
The committee voted unanimously to file for reimbursement of salaries already paid to claim $845,000.The money would go in unassigned fund balance until it is divided to various departments.