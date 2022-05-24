In a lengthy meeting on Monday night that lasted until nearly midnight, the Carter County Budget Committee gave its approval to nearly all of the county government’s budget for the nest fiscal year.
The only parts of the budget that the committee has yet to approve are the sports and recreation fund and the school department budget. The sports and recreation fund was rejected by the committee because the budget contained one position which had not been authorized.
The school budget has not been approved because the Carter County School Board did not approve it at its meeting last Thursday. The motion to approve it failed to get a second.
The committee is planning a meeting on June 8 to approve the school budget, once the school board has approved it. The committee has invited the school board to speak during the session about its requests for additional county funds of $9.5 million to help with the expansion of Hunter Elementary School and also a pay increase for school department employees.
The Budget Committee is considering going the opposite direction. Because the schools have consistently had a drop in enrollment over several years, the county has been providing more funds per student. This year, the budget committee proposes to decrease its amount of funding to the state-mandated maintenance of effort. With a decline in enrollment of 97 students from last year, the budget committee is proposing to drop the annual amount of local funding to the school department by $231,592. Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier told the committee “that has not been done in recent years.”
Frazier was quick to say that the additional local money that has been going to the School Department during the decline in enrollment was not wasted. As an example, he said the strong career technical education the school system is providing is a result of the addition funding. But Frazier warned that if the school department is given what it is asking for, it will result in an increase in property taxes.
The Budget Committee plans to complete the school department budget on June 8 and hold a workshop session with all county commissioners the following evening to go over the proposed budget.The committee easily approved of most of the budget on Monday. That included an easy passage for the Highway Department, General Fund and the Debt Service. The only outstanding debt are the bonds on the Carter County Jail.
The board went through outside agencies one at a time and generally approved the requested amounts. Exceptions were Kids Like Us and Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which were not granted any funding next year.
The largest funding amounts went to the seven volunteer fire departments in the county, which received a total of $469,000. The Carter County Rescue Squad was the second largest recipient at $371,106.
The committee also had little problem approving most of the budgets of the county departments and offices in the General Fund. A last-minute request for an increase for maintenance expenses at 911 was partially approved. The agency requested an additional $44,000. The committee approved a $20,000 increase, bringing the county total contribution for 911 next year to $245,000.