ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission was still struggling at press time to resolve a funding dispute over the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter.
Last month, the County Commission voted to cut the shelter’s budget by $71,000. That meant the total funding for the shelter dropped from $492,000 to $421,000. Shannon Posada, director of the animal shelter, said the funding cut meant the loss of two full-time positions, and cuts in service, including the elimination of animal control services. Posada said the drop in personnel meant less animals could be cared for in the shelter, since the smaller staff could only maintain a smaller number of animals.
Shelter supporters asked the Budget Committee to recommend the reinstatement of $60,000 to the shelter. Several County Commissioners sought to go in the opposite direction. Gary Bailey is a county commissioner but not a member of the Budget Committee. He spoke to the committee about the amount of money the county put into the animal shelter each year and the amount of money the city of Elizabethton placed into the shelter.
Bailey said the shelter was run as a joint partnership between the city and the county. He said that in addition to it being a joint organization, the board of directors is split evenly with three members coming from the city and three members coming from the county. He said in spite of that 50-50 split, the county is supplying 70 percent of the funding for the shelter. He said the county has been giving $250,000 per year to the shelter.
Bailey then looked to the shelter supporters in the audience and asked “why are you not asking the city for the money?” He said, “if we give $250,000 a year, then the city needs to find $250,000. Instead, the city has been giving less than half that amount.” During the Budget Committee’s effort to create the budget for the new fiscal year back in the spring, Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes had discussed the possibility of the city increasing its contribution to the shelter by $20,000. The City Council is going to take a first vote on that increase during its next meeting Thursday.
Responding to that commitment, the Budget Committee voted to apply $20,000 from the county’s new budget and reduce the amount of money the county was cutting, making the cut only $51,000. That vote was defeated by a vote of 3-4, with Robin McKamey abstaining. Committee members Willie Campbell, Travis Hill and Ross Garland voted for the measure. Charles Von Cannon, Julie Guinn, Austin Jaynes and Aaron Frazier voted against it.
Frazier said most of the disagreements between the city and the county were because of the shelter. He said “government cannot solve the problem.” He went on to say “It can only be solved by the private sector.” Frazier made a motion that the county should only fund the shelter with a dollar-for-dollar match with the city’s funding. That motion was also defeated.
Another motion would have reduced the county’s cut of the shelter funding from $71,000 to $46,000 if the the city increased its additional funding from $20,000 to $25,000.
That motion failed by a vote of 3-4, with McKamey abstaining. Campbell, Guinn and Von Cannon voted against.