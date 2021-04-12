ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee began the annual process of developing a county budget for the next fiscal year during its meeting on Monday night.
The process started with the annual review of requests from the various independent and outside agencies who receive donations from the commission.
Several agencies requested increases this year, bringing the total request this year to $1,254,367. That is a $225,026 increase over this year’s contributions from the commission, which was $1,030,341.
The biggest increase is from the Elizabethton Fire Department. This year, the professional department is submitting the same request that each of the seven volunteer fire departments had made this year. Each department is requesting $65,000. Last year, the county donated $5,000 to the city department, so the requested increase by Elizabethton is for $60,000.
The next-largest increase is coming from the Carter County Rescue Squad. It is requesting $322,700, a $50,000 increase over this year’s contribution of $272,700. The squad operates an emergency medical service and medical costs continue to increase, but the funding from the county goes to help fund the rescue services the squad performs.
The squad’s director, Terry Arnold, said the county’s trails and wilderness areas continue to grow in popularity and with that the number of rescues continues to increase.
The third-largest increase is coming from the volunteer fire departments. Each volunteer fire department is requesting $427,000. This is an additional $5,000 per fire department this year. The increase is to help cover some of the decline in fundraising caused by the impact of COVID-19.
Requests from other agencies was $15,000 or less.
There were two new requesting agencies this year. Appalachian Tails Rescue, an organization devoted to rescuing dogs and cats, has an initial request of $12,000. Keep Carter County Beautiful has an initial request of $5,000.