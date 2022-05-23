ELIZABETHTON — On Monday night, the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission began approving the various sections of the new fiscal year budget that it will recommend to the County Commission next month.
While most of the sections were approved without difficulty, the largest section of the budget did not come up for a vote. Director of Schools Tracy McAbee appeared before the committee to report that the Carter County School Board had not voted on the county school budget last Thursday. The motion to approve the school budget did not get approved by the school board because it failed to get a second.
McAbee told the Budget Committee “I was hoping to come before you tonight with a budget that had been approved by the school board. That didn’t happen.”
The motion that did not get approved by the school board did have a few things that would have raised some discussions in the Budget Committee, including a 3% pay raise for teachers and 4% pay raise for paraprofessionals. The motion was contingent on the county government providing an additional $363,000. The Budget Committee had requested that all budgets be submitted without pay increases, so that an across-the- board pay raise could be decided upon once the financial health of the county was understood.
McAbee discussed another financial impact with the committee. He said the school board did approve a proposal for a nearly $30 million project to expand Hunter Elementary School to over 900 students, making it the largest elementary school in the county. That included a contingency that the county would provide $9.5 million for the project.
McAbee said the funding plan for the school uses $9.8 million of the Carter County School Department share of the federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds. The school board also planned to draw down the school system’s undesignated fund balance for another a similar amount. The last third would be coming from the county.
Committee members looked for ways to reduce the amount the county would have to borrow to build the addition to Hunter, including drawing more out of the school fund balance, which was seen as practical because the school system has enjoyed healthy increases in revenues for the past several years, especially from increases in sales tax revenue. County Commissioner Gary Bailey suggested that the amount that would have to be obtained by bonds could be reduced from $9.5 million to $5 million.
The committee set another voting meeting to take place in 10 days, when the committee can vote on a budget approved by the school board. Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Frazier said the budget sent to his committee should not include any locally funded pay increases.
Following the discussion with McAbee, the Budget Committee went through the budgets submitted by the other county departments and approved all of them, with the exception of the Sports and Recreation Fund, which was rejected because it contained a paid position that had not been approved.
The committee also approved the debt service fund, which has only one item: the county’s annual payments on bonds used to build the new jail.
The committee also approved the outside agency funding, granting approval line by line. One agency, Kids Like Us, was not to be funded this year.