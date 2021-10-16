ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission got busy with the decennial redistricting of the county’s election districts last week. The Rules and By-Laws Committee held a workshop session on Thursday evening to begin the work on the process. In an email to committee members following the meeting, committee chairman Randall Jenkins called it a “great first workshop”.
The major factor the committee will have to consider in the redistricting is that Carter County lost 1,068 residents over the past 10 years. The county’s population declined from 57,424 people on April 1, 2010 to 56,356 people on April 1, 2020. There were a few areas of population growth in the county, including Elizabethton, which had a gain of 370. Elizabethton had a population of 14,546 in 2020 and 14,176 in 2010.
The result of the population change is that each of the county’s eight commission districts remained within the state’s permissible deviation of 10% for each county. These deviations are not all the results of populations changes over the past 10 years, but also are impacted by what the deviation started at 10 years ago.
The two districts with the highest deviation was the 6th District, which includes Hampton, Valley Forge, Elk Mills, Little Milligan and areas along the south side of Watauga Lake. The 6th District has the lowest population of the eight districts, with 6,402 people. That is a deviation of -9%.
On the opposite end of the scale, the 7th District has the largest population, with 7,580 residents. That amounts to a deviation of +8%. The 7th District includes Gap Creek and the West Side of Elizabethton.
While these deviations pass the state’s permissible range, Jenkins said the committee would like to go beyond the minimum and adjust the district boundaries enough to result in commission districts with 3% to 6%. That would get the county closer to the ideal of one person, one vote.
Jenkins said the committee worked on districts 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 on Thursday. He asked commissioners to review their districts prior to the next redistricting meeting on Tuesday at the courthouse and bring any concerns to the committee. One other thing the committee is considering is reducing the number of commissioners from the current 24 to 16. That could be done by reducing the number of commissioners per district from three commissioners to two commissioners.
One other change that Carter County Commissioner had mentioned was to have staggered terms, but Jenkins said an examination of state law eliminated the proposal. State law TCA 5-5-102(e)(2) says all county commissioners across the state are elected at the same time, every four years in August, coinciding with the gubernatorial election.
The next committee meeting will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Main Courtroom.