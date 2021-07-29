ELIZABETHTON — Responding to a $70,000 cut in its budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter has announced that it will no longer provide animal control services.
The policy change was reported on the shelter’s Facebook page after a meeting by the Animal Shelter board of directors earlier this week.
“We know and understand how much this service is needed and will affect our community, unfortunately, we are forced to reduce services and possibly personnel,” the post read in part.
The animal shelter was the only controversial matter in the budget approved on Monday by the Carter County Commission. The shelter is jointly operated by the county and by the city of Elizabethton.
The shelter’s budget in 2020-2021 was $492,000. Carter County Commissioner Gary Bailey spoke for several commissioners in saying that while the shelter was being operated jointly, most of the funding comes from the county. He said the city’s portion has been only $125,000. Another $46,400 comes from other sources, such as donations and fees.
After other proposals had been defeated with higher reductions in the county’s funding to the animal shelter, a successful funding motion was passed in the County Commission on Monday. That motion set the county’s contribution at $250,000; that set the Animal Shelter total at $421,400, a $70,000 reduction in the shelter’s 2021-22 budget.
The shelter’s director, Shannon Posada, said the cut in animal control might not be enough to balance the budget after the big cut and the board of directors might have to direct a cut in personnel.
Posada said that would be difficult because the shelter already has a small staff. She hopes it won’t come to a cut in personnel because she would undoubtedly be the one who would have to decide who should be cut, which she said would be very hard. She said one member of the staff is a single mother, and another is preparing to get married.
“Everywhere people are short-handed these days, but our employees want to be here and to take care of our animals,” Posada said. “The want to come to work and we want them to be here.”
The animal shelter Facebook page noted that “each and every decision the Carter County commissioners make affects our community, citizens, taxpayers, and now, animals in our county."
Posada said the impact of the County Commission’s cut could be much worse. She said the $46,400 in fees and donations is not a guaranteed amount; if the shelter cuts services, that would mean the amount generated in fees would be reduced. She called it a “trickle down effect.”
Whatever the final amount the shelter will end up losing, Posada said “I hate it. I hate it for the animals. I hate it for our employees. I hate it for our citizens.”
But Posada said “we will make the necessary changes in our budget. It is just very hard for everyone.”