ELIZABETHTON — Both the Carter County and Elizabethton City school systems have announced that their school reentry plans for next week with staggered starts in which all students will be in school sometime between 10-14.
Carter County Director of Schools Tracy McAbee briefed the Carter County Commission’s Education Committee on Monday, saying the county plan was to have 25% of the students attend each day during the first week. All students will attend one day during the week. The remainder of their time would be in the county’s online programs each of the other days.
McAbee said the schedule would be repeated the second week, so every student would attend school for two days in the first two weeks and then have online classes for the rest of the week. He told the committee a decision would then be made that would be dependent on the case load of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Options would range from all students attending schools to a hybrid system to an online system.
The Elizabethton system issued a press release Tuesday to provide information on its first weeks. The release said the schools will still have a staggered start Aug. 10-14. The release said the COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise in the county.
“In response to these disturbing facts, beginning on Monday, Aug. 17, Elizabethton City Schools will implement a hybrid educational plan for our district for grades K-12.”
Details of its plan include:
• Students with last names that begin with the letters A-L will attend traditional in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday. These students will participate in remote learning on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
• Students with last names that begin with letters M-Z will participate in remote learning on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. These students will attend traditional in-person instruction every Thursday and Friday.
• This schedule will be in effect from Aug. 17-28. School administrators will continue to monitor the COVID-19 infection rate and adjust the schedule in response.
• The traditional, in-person days will be full days of instruction.
• Buses will run on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of each week.
• Students who live in the same household will be allowed to attend traditional in-person instruction on the same days regardless of their last names. Arrangements can be worked out by the child’s school.
Parents of pre-K and kindergarten students will be contacted for details regarding their schedule for these weeks.
• Face coverings/masks are required for students and staff while at school/work unless medically exempt.
• This plan will not affect students who choose the distance learning track.
The plan includes a deep cleaning of the schools on Wednesdays.
The Carter County plan for Aug 10-14 is as follows:
• 25% of students in each building will attend each day. Parents will be notified by the individual school to the day their child or children will attend in person. Schools will operate at normal hours during these days.
• Students will work on the virtual platform when not physically present in school.
• On the day the 25% of students are in the building, they will receive training on the virtual platform and how to access materials and resources. Student schedules will be set on that day.
• Buses will run.