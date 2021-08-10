ELIZABETHTON — The Board of Directors of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter unanimously agreed to eliminate two of the eight positions at the shelter.
The difficult decision was made Tuesday night, only hours after shelter supporters failed to convince the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission to restore a $71,000 cut in county funding to the animal shelter for the new fiscal year.
“We don’t have any other choice,” said Boardmember Robert Acuff. The vote was made after the board looked at several other options. One was to cut spay and neuter services, but it was determined that state law required that service for adopting dogs and cats from a shelter in the state. The board had already cut all animal control services last month.
Shelter Director Shannon Posada told the board that the shelter currently has four full-time employees and four part-time employees. The vote eliminates one of the full time and one part time position.
“There is nothing else to cut,” Posada said.
“I hate for anyone to lose their job, especially after what they went through last year (with the pandemic),” said Boardmember Sonja Culler, “they do such a wonderful job.”
The $71,000 cut in the shelter’s funding is the result of a funding dispute between the Carter County Commission and the Elizabethton City Council. The shelter’s funding for the new fiscal year was decreased from a total of $492,000 to $421,000. The county made the cut after noting that the county was providing $250,000 to the shelter, while the city was providing $125,000. The City Council will vote during its next meeting on Thursday on a proposal to increase the city’s donation by $20,000 to $145,000. The additional $20,000 is being considered in the hopes that the Animal Shelter Board would restore animal control within the city limits.
County Commissioner Gary Bailey has spoken out against the fact the city is paying less than the county. During Monday night’s Budget Committee meeting, he said the city and the county had a joint partnership to operate the animal shelter and the city had 3 votes and the county had 3 votes on the Animal Shelter Board. He said a joint partnership implies an 50-50 split.
Animal Shelter Boardmember Robert Acuff responded to that on Tuesday by saying “joint does not mean a 50-50 split. The public needs to know that.”
Acuff also said a sitting commissioner should never publicly berate a county employee, something that happened Monday night.
Posada said the funding dispute has been especially difficult for the employees of the animal shelter. “They are really struggling with morale,” Posada said. “We have really built this shelter up, and now we are going back.”
Posada went on to say “my staff has taken a mental beating. We as a board can’t ask them to take any more.”
“Will this ever end?” Board Chairman Mike Barnett said at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting. “We are talking about two people possibly losing their jobs because of a $71,000 budget cut. This board is being left in the dark.”