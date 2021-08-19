ELIZABETHTON — Several women leaders paid a call at the Carter County Election Commission on Wednesday morning to commemorate an event that happened exactly 101 years ago in the state. On August 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and deciding state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the United State Constitution, ensuring that the right to vote could not be denied based on sex.
The reason for the gathering at the election commission was not just because the reason for the amendment was based on the right to vote, but also because the county office had placed a granite memorial in a flower bed last year to make the centennial of the ratification. Those who came by on Wednesday morning included Sen. Marsha Blackburn, the first woman to serve as a United States senator from Tennessee; Patty Woodby, the first woman to serve as mayor of Carter County; Teresa Murray-Smith and Diane Wilde, the first time two women have served on the five-member Carter County Election Commission at the same time; as well as current and former Carter County commissioners, Elizabethton City Council members.
Also speaking at the event was Eve Olive, an Elizabethton native who grew up in South Africa. Her grandmother in Elizabethton was Sophia Hunter Dixon, who was active in the suffragist and ratification movement. Pat Buck, treasurer of the Carter County Democratic Women, also spoke at the ceremony and also thanked the men in the audience. She reminded everyone that all of the votes for passing the referendum in 1920 were the votes of men.
One other man was singled out for thanks on Wednesday. Joe Penza is the archivist for Elizabethton and works at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library. He was responsible for obtaining a state grant for a large display of the events that led up to Tennessee’s ratification of the 19th Amendment. That display was on exhibit at the Election Commission office at 116 Holston Avenue in Elizabethton, just across the street from the Carter County Health Department. Members of the public are welcome to come to the election commission to see the display during election commission hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Penza said the display will be taken down on Wednesday, but will stored at the library and will be placed on display at future events.
The granite memorial will remain on permanent display on the lawn in front of the Election Commission office. Buck said the Carter County Democratic Women led the initiative to place the memorial for the centennial of ratification in 2020. The memorial was completed in time for the centennial, but plans to hold a dedication ceremony last year were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So the dedication was held on Wednesday, a year later.
Buck said Janet Hyder, Vice President of the Carter County Democratic Women, had the idea for the memorial, but Buck said many other groups helped make the project successful, including the Overmountain Republican Women - Carter County, the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Elizabethton, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.