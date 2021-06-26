ELIZABETHTON — A new organization is being set up in Carter County and Elizabethton to provide a one stop resource center for meeting the needs of the homeless population in the region. It is being called the Carter Compassion Center and it just received confirmation from the Internal Revenue Service last week that its 501c3 designation had been approved.
It was just the latest step forward for a group that got started during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but has still managed to maintain momentum in meeting its mission of ministering to the homeless.
It got its start a couple of years ago with an aim of the Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission to establish a joint task force of city and county groups to deal with the local homeless problem.
The committee unveiled its objectives during a Zoom electronic meeting with the Carter County Commission on May 19, 2020.
Robert Acuff, a Carter County commissioner from the 1st District of Stoney Creek, said the organization has an active board that is dedicated to helping with the homeless needs in the county and the city of Elizabethton. That is not by reinventing the wheel, there are several organizations working to meet those needs. Carter Compassion is set up to help connect the different agencies and to do it in a convenient location for a population that often has no means of transportation except walking.
Acuff explained that even though Elizabethton is not a big city, many of the organizations helping the homeless are spread out in different part of the city. To obtain assistance from different agencies can mean a homeless person must walk from one end of the city to the other end.
Carter Compassion also hopes to bring the different agencies together in a consolidated approach to compassion by being a liaison between those who are homeless, poverty stricken, food insecure, uninsured, and unemployed and connecting them with the agencies working in the city and county to overcome those problems. The objective of Carter Compassion Center is to provide individuals and families with a plan of action, along with a mentor who will guide them through the process in a convenient “one-stop” facility.
The new organization met with several of the other nonprofits in the region during a recent board meeting and the president of the new organization, Brandon Young, said they were warmly received. “They feel we can assist them in their efforts to bring help to those in need,” Young wrote in an email to his fellow board members.
The members of the Carter Compassion Center Board of Directors represent some of the leading activists for the homeless in Carter County. Brandon Young is president of the board and he serves as pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Hampton. He is also a school counselor at Cloudland Elementary School in Roan Mountain.
Mike Simerly serves as the vice president of the board. He is also a member of the Elizabethton City Council and came to Carter Compassion Center as the City Coucnil’s liaison to the organization. Bob Acuff serves as treasurer of the board and also is a professor in the Surgery Department of the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University, in addition to his service as a commissioner of the Carter County Commission and chairman of the Health and Welfare Committee. Karen Jones serves as secretary of the board. Other members are County Commissioner Thomas Proffitt, Nick Colbaugh and Pastor Ricky Jones.
The organization has received information and guidance during its start up by Knoxville Area Resource Ministry, and its president and chief executive officer, Burt Rosen. The Knoxville organization has been in existence for 60 years.
One of the next steps for the new organization is to find a suitable location. Acuff said there are two vacant buildings that have been considered in the Downtown Elizabethton area. One is a residence and the other is the former Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce building. Both would require some work to get them in shape for occupancy.
In his email to his fellow board members, Young wrote “It is an exciting time, and we can’t wait to see the Carter Compassion Center become a reality in our community! So many individuals will be assisted, and will be able to break the cycle of poverty thanks to this center.”
Acuff said the demographic data for the county. He said 23.5% of the population of the county is below the poverty line. He said the latest survey by the United Way indicates there are 67 homeless in the county, but his said that does not count people who are living with family or other situations that they are forced ij to because they are really homeless.
Acuff said there is one sight which even the most casual observer can see that shows how extreme the problem is. “Just look at the number of title loan stores there are in the area,” Acuff said. He said those stores charge interest rates well above 20%. Just having volunteer mentors to explain the dangers and alternatives could be such a help to the poorest Carter Countians.