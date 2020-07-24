ELIZABETHTON — Some of Carter County’s economic development leaders met Friday morning to discuss the possibility of extending broadband internet into the most remote sections of the county. During the meeting, it was said that internet lines are “the new water and sewer lines.” By that it’d was meant that just as water and sewer lines were essential to economic development a half century ago, the internet is just as essential to modern economic development.
The reason Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett, Ken Rea of the First Tennessee Development District, several members of the Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission, and representatives of Internet company Skyline/ Sky Best High Speed Internet came together in a Zoom electronic meeting.
For several years, Carter County has been attempting to encourage Internet, telephone and cable companies to build more Internet into the Carter County mountains. That job has gotten easier with incentive programs and grants being offered by such organizations as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
Rea ab out one such grant from TDEC that must be submitted by Oct. 8.
Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Robert Acuff saw the need to expedite any application for an October deadline. He said one advantage to a fast start is the extensive work SkyLine/Sky Best has been doing throughout Johnson County recently. It would make let easier to start a new project from an established and completed base.
Officers of SkyLine said the company has completed a project to provide Shady Valley with total Internet coverage. That could be extended from Shady Valley to Stoney Creek, b but Health and Welfare Committee member Brad Johnson pointed out that there were several miles of uninhabited land to go through at Cross Mountain.
Another way to enter Carter County from Johnson County is from Butler, going through the Watauga Lake communities. A third area of penetration into Carter County for the company y would be from Avery County into Roan Mountain.
SkyLine has a long tradition of providing utility service to underserved regions. It got it start in 1951 in West Jeffererson in the mountainous Western North Carolina County of Ashe. It was created when no other company would invest in providing telephone service to the remote area.
The company now has many projects in underserved counties of North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.