ELIZABETHTON — The status of several large projects was discussed Tuesday night in meetings of three committees of the Carter County Commission.
Some of the projects only involved the local government, while others also involved state and federal legislatures.
One of the newest projects brought to the committeesinvolved plans by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to close the swimming pool in the Roan Mountain State Park. The Health and Welfare Committee is leading the effort to try to convince the state to keep the pool open.
Mayor Patty Woodby told the committee that the pool provides a vital summertime attraction for the youth of Roan Mountain. She said the closure could lead to more young people playing and swimming in the Doe River and the dangers that could bring about.
Woodby told the committee that unlike some swimming pools in the state park system, the pool at Roan Mountain was in good shape. Committee members also said there were trained lifeguards who could be recruited to take lifeguard jobs next summer.
The committee asked county attorney Josh Hardin to draw up a resolution for the Carter County Commission stating that it approves of efforts to keep the pool open.
Chairman Robert Acuff also reported to the Health and Welfare Committee on the effort to extend broadband internet into the remote and mountainous sections of the county. He said the first expansions would be in the Poga and Little Milligan area, then the Roan Mountain area, and then the Upper Stoney Creek area. He said that the Carter County School Board had just agreed to commit an additional $100,000 to the funds the county is using as a 25% match for the state’s broadband grants. That brings the county’s total commitment to $3.2 million.
The Building and Grounds Committee discussed several building projects. The latest projectis work currently being done in the main courtroom of the Carter County Courthouse that would allow for live-streaming of events, that take place in the room, including the monthly County Commission meetings. That will allow anyone with internet access to watch the proceedings in the comfort of their homes, as well as watch recordings of the meetings at anytime they wish.
Another courthouse project are the renovations to the bathrooms, making them compliant with the Americans with Disa-bilities Act.
Chairman Daniel McInturff discussed the conversion of the old Carter County jail on the second floor of the Carter County Justice Center into a space for storage and offices. McInturff said the floor has been deteriorating since the jail moved to its new facility next door.
McInturff scheduled a tour for the committee to see the condition of the old jail.
Woodby reported on one project which has been successfully completed. She said the Carter County Planning Office has moved into its new location just down Main Street. She said work is beginning on the demolition of the former location.