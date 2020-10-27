ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission will meet electronically this afternoon to discuss health and safety concerns of meeting in person.
Since the beginning of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic back in the spring, counties in Tennessee have been authorized to conduct electronic public meetings. Nearly all of Carter County’s public meetings have been held by Zoom.
The electronic meetings have included some of those most followed by the public, including the meeting where the new fiscal year budget is voted on.
The electronic meetings include methods by which the public can address commissioners and make comments, but that has been rarely done.
Today’s meeting will allow commissioners to address their thoughts and concerns about electronic meetings. Local and regional health officials have also been invited to provide their input.
There is no official location for these electronic meetings, but some county commissioners who are not as technologically knowledgeable of computer communication have been gathering in the courtroom where County Commission meetings take place during the electronic meetings. Commissioner Kelly Collins mentioned this practice during a recent electronic meeting and asked if it would be acceptable for more commissioners to join this group.
One topic which will likely be addressed is an upcoming called County Commission meeting in which a new county mayor will be elected for the next two years. The anticipated public interest has led the commissioners to plan for a Nov. 23 in-person meeting in which the public can observe the proceedings. The Hampton High School gymnasium was picked to hold the meeting in order to provide social distancing. Some commissioners had suggested holding the meeting in the Hampton football stadium.
Today’s meeting may be observed on the internet at https://zoom.us/j/4787669850 or through the Zoom mobile app entering meeting ID 478-766-9850.
The meeting may also be heard live toll free by calling 1-877-853-5257 and entering Meeting ID 478-766-9850.