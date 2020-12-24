ELIZABETHTON — A member of the Carter County Commission is objecting to an email sent to the county commissioners on Thursday by Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby. The email reported that the county had received “unexpected” extra amounts of the COVID-19 vaccine and that it would be provided to county commissioners and members of their families.
“This is not right and I will not go in front of others who have a higher priority for this vaccine,” said Commissioner Robert Acuff, who represents the Stoney Creek District on the County Commission. Acuff is also a professor of surgery at the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.
He said other commissioners have also expressed opposition to taking the vaccination out of sequence.
Acuff said all commissioners were made aware of the state’s vaccination priorities on Monday, when Caroline Hurt, director of the Carter County Health Department, spoke at the December meeting of the Carter County Commission. Hurt told the commissioners that the first Moderna vaccine had been given that day at the health department and that the state rules provided that it should only be administered to first responders who come in contact with people who may have the virus and others in highly exposed professions, such as school nurses. Hurt said the patients with high risks because of age and other health problems were also high on the priorities.
An elderly commissioner with health problem asked Hurt when would be his time to receive the vaccine and she told him he would be very high on the priority.
Acuff said the email has also caused angry comments on a county Facebook site, especially from a school nurse who was turned away and told there was no more vaccine available.
It is not yet known whether any unauthorized doses of the vaccine were administered.
Efforts to garner comments from Woodby were unsuccessful.