Single votes decides Board of Education spot
ELIZABETHTON — By a one vote margin, the Carter County Commission elected Chris Hitechew to fill the vacancy of the Roan Mountain District on the Carter County Board of Education on Tuesday night.
Hitechew was the choice of 12 commissioners. Normally, it takes 13 votes to be approved by the commission. The County Commission is made up of 24 commissioners, and 13 is the simple majority, but there was a vacancy on the commission on Tuesday night, so 12 votes was the simple majority. Garry Oaks received the votes of the other 11 commissioners.
Hitechew serves as dean of the science division at Northeast State Community College. Oaks is a retired teacher who served 38 years at Cloudland High School. He was a teacher and also served as athletic director, head football coach and assistant football coach at the school.
Normally, a person elected by the commission is sworn in immediately following the decision. That was not possible in this case because it was a remote electronic meeting on Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic. County Attorney Josh Hardin told Hitechew to report to the county clerk’s office to be sworn in as soon as possible. The next school board meeting is Thursday.
The commission also elected a new member to fill the vacancy in the Roan Mountain district left when Patty Woodby was elevated to serve as county mayor. The only candidate was 2nd District Constable Julie Guinn, and she was elected by acclamation. Guinn is the owner of T & E Auto Repair and Wrecker Service. She is also a farmer.
Guinn made history in 2018 when she became the first woman elected to a constable position in Carter County. Following her election to the County Commission on Tuesday, Guinn announced she will resign as constable.
In other matters, the commission recognized January as National Mentoring Month.