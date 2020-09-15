ELIZABETHTON — Tickets are still available for Friday’s annual legislative breakfast of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
The event will be held Sept. 18 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Administration Building of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, 426 Tenn. Highway 91 in the Watauga Industrial Park.
The annual affairs have always been an excellent way to hear from the area’s legislators about important bills and new laws that will have impacts on the community. But this year, the event provides an additional benefit. Voters will get the chance to visit with and listen to legislators just weeks before voting begins in either the early voting period or on Election Day on Nov. 3.
The unusual scheduling of this year’s legislative breakfast was due to the shutdown last spring caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Chamber Executive Director Joy McCray said local officials, state legislators and federal representatives will provide first-hand updates on legislative matters and how they affect the community. Tickets are available online (Elizabethtonchamber.com) or at the Chamber office at 500 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
McCray said measures are being taken to protect the diners during this time when sanitation and hygiene are a prime concern. She said that in order to protect the safety of all guests, protective masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Meals will be individually packaged this year.
McCray said tickets purchased for the breakfast last spring are valid for Friday’s event.
There are other Chamber events coming up that McCray also mentioned.
The Chamber’s first-ever Leadercast will be held on Oct. 2 from 7:30 a.m. until noon at TCAT-Elizabethton.
“You don’t have to be a member of the Chamber in order to attend,” she said. “We welcome guests to join us for our first BOSS Lady Leadership Conference.”
The event is geared toward women in leadership but is open for men to attend.
“We will be hearing virtually from American journalist and writer Laura Ling, 2016 Miss USA and captain in the U.S. Army Reserve. We will also hear from local speakers Detra Cleven, market president for Bank of Tennessee, and Tracie Mosley Young, owner of Building 520.”