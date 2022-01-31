ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission appears to be close to reaching a decision on bonuses and pay raises for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and pay raises for other county departments. The committee discussed the pay raises for over two hours on Monday evening, but delayed a vote until the next regularly scheduled Budget Committee meeting on Feb. 14 so that detailed costs of a proposed increase and bonuses could be presented to the committee before a vote is taken.
The committee appeared to agree to a proposal presented by Commissioner Aaron Frazier. His proposal was to provide a $3,000 retention bonus for all employees of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department with the exception of the sheriff and chief deputy. Chief Deputy James Parrish said this amounted to 101 fulltime employees. There’s about 15 part-time employees who will get a $1,500 bonus.
New employees who were hired after November 1 would get a $3,000 sign-on bonus.
Parrish had suggested such a bonus at the last Budget Committee meeting and said the bonuses could help solve a serious problem with vacancies in the jail. Parrish said there were 22 vacant positions in the jail. He said most of the cost of the bonuses could be paid out of the unpaid salaries caused by all the vacancies.
In another matter, the committee is considering a pay increase for employees that will also be discussed at the Feb. 14 meeting. That $2,000 increase would be on a sliding scale, so that employees at the lowest end of the pay scale would get the largest increase, with lower raises going to employees in the higher pay scales.
If the committee does vote for the bonuses and pay increase, the final decision will be made a week later at the meeting of the full county commission.