ELIZABETHTON — Momentum is building on establishing a new access ramp for boaters, kayakers and rafters on the Watauga River at the Highway 400 Bridge.
Chris Little of the Go Betsy citizens’ organization appeared before the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday evening to discuss the current status of the project.
Little said the project began in 2017 with plenty of federal, state and local support, but that progress stalled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Things have started moving again and the latest advance was an agreement in which the Tennessee Department of Transportation has leased the riverfront land underneath the Highway 400 bridge to the city of Elizabethton for 10 years for $1. That lease was unanimously approved by the Elizabethton City Council during its January meeting.
Little said other agencies and organizations involved with the project are: the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
Little said the TWRA has agreed to draw up design and engineering plans and provide manpower and material for construction of the ramp. He said the estimated cost of construction was $91,000.
Little said TVA has included painting the parking lot at the ramp as part of its budget for the 2020/2021 budget. The estimated cost is $60,000. TVA will also procure necessary permits from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will provide site maintenance for the facility.
Little said that because much of the funding for the project was already in the 2020-21 budgets for some of the organizations, it was important to move ahead quickly.
He asked the committee to provide additional funding for the project’s completion. The committee approved a motion to recommend to the full County Commission that $7,000 from the unassigned fund balance be designated for the project.
In other matters, the committee voted to recommend that the commission change the pay and benefits for the county’s director of the emergency management agency.
The change is being recommended at this time because the current director is leaving the post at the end of the month.
The biggest change would be to make the director no longer eligible to receive compensatory pay for remaining at the scene of emergencies for extended time.
The director’s position would be categorized as being administratively exempt from receiving comp time.
The starting salary was recommended to be $40,225 plus benefits.