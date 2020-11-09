ELIZABETHTON — Employees of the Carter County government are in line to receive one of the largest bonuses ever given to its workers if the County Commission approves a recommendation from its Budget Committee next Monday.
The Budget Committee voted 6-0, with two abstentions from committee members Patty Woodby and Willie Campbell, who are county employees, to recommend that all full-time county employees receive a $1,250 bonus to be paid before Christmas. Part-time employees would receive a bonus of $625. That would amount to a total payout of $315,739.25.
The money would come from the CARES grant that was provided as emergency funds for the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Committee members felt that paying the money from the grant was appropriate, since so many of the employees worked in public during the height of the pandemic and were categorized as essential personnel.
The bonus does not include school workers, who come under the decisions of the Carter County School Board. The County Budget Committee did remember the school board and unanimously approved a recommendation that school board members be paid for their service at a higher rate than the $100 per month the members now receive. The Budget Committee will recommend to the County Commission that school board members be paid $100 for the monthly board meeting and an additional $50 for other meetings during the month. The board has met several times a month during the last few months to decide on a back-to-school attendance policy after the schools were reopened after being closed for COVID-19 and for other workshops.
The Budget Committee also voted to recommend taking the two animal control positions and funding away from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and place them with the Carter County Animal Shelter. The reason for the decision is once again influenced by the pandemic. The employees of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department had a large number of officers and jailers made sick or quarantined by the coronavirus.
The motion was to place the animal control positions under the animal shelter, with plans to immediately fill two full time animal control officers and possibly one or two more part time officers if it is determined they are needed. In addition, $50,000 will be provided to the animal control line items to cover immediate expenses, such as uniforms, equipment, training and possibly an additional vehicle.
The Budget Committee failed to approve the 2020-21 budget of the Carter County Planning Department when the vote to approve ended in a 4-4 tie.
The committee reconvened as the Nominating Committee. The only business was to fill a vacancy on the Audit Committee. It was noted that the committee currently has no members from the County Commission. It was unanimously decided to accept applications from county commissioners who are also members of the Financial Management Committee.