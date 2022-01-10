ELIZABETHTON — “It is not a challenge, it is a crisis,” said Chief Deputy James Parrish of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department on Monday evening.
Parrish was speaking to the members of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission about personnel shortages in the Carter County Jail. He told the committee that the jail has 40 slots for corrections officers and the department currently has 22 vacancies in those slots.
The committee responded to the urgent request by approving two requests Sheriff Dexter Lunceford asked for. Those were for an increase in pay for the sheriff’s department and an $800 bonus for corrections officers who maintain their certification. The committee will recommend these pay adjustments to the full commission at its next meeting next Tuesday.
The starting pay for corrections officers is $12 per hour.
The committee approved the pay increase of 10% for all sheriff’s department employees except for the sheriff. It was approved with the provision that the pay increase be reviewed this week by County Attorney Josh Hardin to ensure everything is legal.
After the vote was taken for the committee to recommend the pay increase to the full commission, Sheriff Lunceford told the Johnson City Press that the pay increase will cost an estimated $500,000. The pay this year will be funded from unused money in sheriff’s department salaries that have not been paid because of the vacancies this year.
The committee’s vote on the certification bonus was passed 6-2. Commissioners Willie Campbell and Brad Johnson voted against the motion because they argued it should have first gone to the Financial Management Committee before coming to the Budget Committee. Lunceford said the bonuses will cost about $30,000 and will be paid from the department’s other funds.
There is a previous request for bonuses for sheriff’s department employees. That request was to provide the officers with hazardous pay because the officers were 3.5 times more likely to be exposed to COVID than the general population. That request is still under consideration.
“COVID has not helped us,” Parrish told the committee.
He then discussed the recent history of the shortages of corrections officers in the jail.
He said that two years ago, the jail’s corrections officer staff was at 98%.
“It became a challenge last year,” Parrish said. He said federal dollars encouraged people that were potential jailers to remain home. He said the department always had to complete with the higher pay being offered in Washington County and Sullivan County, and this year, the department has another competitor, with the Tennessee Department of Correction raising the pay of its corrections officers.
He warned the committee that “if we lose any more jailers we may have to give up our federal contract.” Parrish said that contract provides the jail with $1.2 million in federal revenue. “We may have to let that contract go.”
Parrish said the one thing that has helped during the past year was the permission granted to the department to pay the jailers overtime. He said that helped, but too much wore down the officers.
In other matters, the committee voted to recommend to the full commission that the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department be provided with $150,000 in the department’s efforts to replace the old Hunter Fire Station.