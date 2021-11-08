ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission discussed several large expenditures during its regular monthly meeting Monday night and voted to recommend approval to the full commission on some of the projects.
The committee had a lengthy discussion on using American Rescue Plan funding for compensation of county employees who served the public during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic under essential employees pay. No action was taken as the committee awaits detailed pay-sheet records.
Commissioner Nancy Brown, who is not a member of the committee this year, said she thought the essential employee compensation was important and she said she would not approve other ARP spending ahead of the employee compensation.
There were several courthouse projects on the agenda. The committee sent back a project on replacing metal gutter and cornice trim on the original building and courthouse addition, and also replacing all 113 exterior windows of the courthouse. The total cost of the project was $1,025,410. The project was referred back to the Building and Grounds Committee for further study.
The committee voted to recommend another courthouse project to the full commission. This was an expansion of the county’s floor space on the second floor of the courthouse.
The modifications would expand Finance Department office space by converting a conference room and the current veterans service officer room into additional office space. This project would cost $312,327.
Carter County Landfill Manager Benny Lyons received a surprise from the committee when he submitted a request to purchase a new road tractor and a used roll-off truck for the landfill and recycling operations. The committee asked Lyons if it would not be better to purchase a new roll-off truck instead of a used one.
Lyons has long been known for making do with used and old equipment at the landfill, but recent purchases of new equipment has paid dividends for the solid waste department, which had been paying a lot on maintenance and repair bills.
The biggest dividend was a new bailer for the recycling operation. That purchase and installation came just as cardboard recycling has peaked. The county is now hustling to get more cardboard for the efficient and fast bailer and the recycling has turned profitable.
The bailer has encouraged the committee to continue to upgrade the equipment in the landfill, and the committee voted unanimously to recommend that the commission approve the purchase of two new vehicles at a cost of over $300,000. The money would come from an interdepartmental loan, where the county would provide the landfill department with the money from the fund balance to purchase the new equipment and the landfill would pay the county’s fund balance back in installments.
The surprised Lyons admitted he had not expected the committee’s action and told the members that if they wanted to purchase two new vehicles for his department, that it would be better to purchase the road tractor and a new front loader truck. He said he would be able to purchase the used roll-off truck, since the operation had been able to purchase a new roll-off truck in the insurance settlement when the landfill garage burned a few years ago.
Lyons cautioned the committee members not to expect the current financial trends to always turn in the county’s favor. He said the prices in recycling were a real roller-coaster ride and he did not expect the current high prices to remain there.