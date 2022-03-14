ELIZABETHTON – During their meeting on Monday evening, the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission was faced with an unexpected increase in juvenile detention center fees. The center, which serves Carter County and seven other Northeast Tennessee counties has announced an increase in daily bed rates to $19.24 for all eight counties using its services. Attorney Josh Hardin said the county is currently under a 5-year contract that runs out Aug. 31. There is a clause in the contract that allows the detention center to terminate the contract with 60-day notice.
If the contract is terminated, the only alternative detention center for Carter County and other counties in the region would be the detention center in Knoxville. With the current increase in fuel costs, it is unlikely that the Knoxville facility would be cheaper for the county. Several members of the Budget Committee objected to the increase because it did not go through normal channels. Others objected to what they said was monopolistic practices.
Mayor Patty Woodby said she felt the committee’s objections. She said she felt the same thing when all eight county mayors met in a room with corporate officials of the detention center. She said they told the mayor “here’s the rate, we need you to go to it by March 1, or we won’t take your kids anymore.”
With the Knoxville choice an even more expensive option for the county, the committee voted 7-1, with Travis Hill casting the no vote. He said he objected to the plan to use part of the increase to give detention center employees a pay raise when the county is not able to provide a similar increase in pay for its employees.
The committee also noticed some of the other forces leading to the demand for a pay increase. There is only one insurance company in the country that will insure the juvenile detention center and rates charged to the Johnson City facility had a 693% increase since 2016. “Another monopoly,” said Chairman Aaron Frasier.