ELIZABETHTON — State and local officials gathered last weekend at a bridge which spans Dry Creek on Laurels Road to dedicate the bridge after a Carter County non commissioned officer who was killed in action in Vietnam on April 6, 1968.
Staff Sgt. Larry Jerome Lyons was 26 years old when he died in Vietnam. He had served with distinction in the Army for eight years and was a 1959 graduate of Happy Valley High School. He was assigned to C Company, 87th Engineer Battalion, 35th Engineer Group, 18th Engineer Brigade. He was killed in action from a hostile mortar attack on an airfield in South Vietnam.
The Carter County Commission unanimously approved a resolution to name the bridge in honor of Lyons. Because Laurels Road is designated Tennessee Highway 361, the Tennessee Department of Transportation officially designated the bridge near Mile Marker 2 as the “Staff Sergeant Larry Jerome Lyons Memorial Bridge.
Those in attendance at the dedication ceremony included members of Staff Sgt. Lyons’ family, members of Rolling Thunder veterans group, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, Carter County Sheriff Dexter Luncefrod, Sen. Rusty Crowe, and Sen. Jon Lundberg.