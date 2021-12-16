ELIZABETHTON — During its last meeting of the calendar year on Thursday, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously voted to put the plans for a major expansion of Hunter Elementary School out for bids.
The expansion will allow the school to increase to 925 students, potentially attracting additional students who would go to Keenburg and Unaka elementary schools. The plans for the expansion would provide separation between middle school and elementary school functions. That would include a second gymnasium and stage for the middle school section. The plans also include a music room, a science lab, art room and resource rooms.
Con-venient to both the lower grades and middle school students would be a new cafeteria wing and kitchen.
Prior to putting the plans out for bid, the project is expected to cost about $20 million. The school board plans to use $10.5 million of the federal Elementary and School Emergency Relief 3.0 funds for the project. Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said it is hoped the rest of the funding may come from the school system’s undesignated fund balance.
That fund balance has grown over the past few years and it is hoped it will continue to grow and provide enough additional funds so that the county will not have to borrow to complete the project.
While the school board is united over the Hunter project, the concern over having enough in the fund balance did cause one area of division on the board. That came when board member Danny Ward made a motion to designate $150,000 of the fund balance to be combined with the County Commission’s funding for the extension of broadband internet into remote, mountainous areas of the county not served by internet. Ward said each dollar raised locally will be tripled by the state.
Board Chairman Tony Garland said his fear was that there would not be enough in the fund balance to pay for the cost of the Hunter project.
“I am scared,” Garland said. “I wish we could table this until we know the final cost of the Hunter project.”
Ward said time was essential for the broadband project because the grants were open to districts all across the state and would quickly be taken. He said the grant process also awards points for counties in which all the entities were providing funding. Ward also said broadband was important for education. “Kids need it. It is a part of learning,” Ward said.
Board member Chris Hitechew warned that by “kicking the can down the road” the cost of extending broadband would get more expensive.
Ward’s motion failed by a 4-4 vote. Dylan Hill, Creola Miller, Kelly Crain and Garland voted against the measure.
Crain then made a motion to provide $100,000 in fund balance for the broadband extension. Keith Bowers Sr. seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.
Before dismissing, Ward said there had been rumors circulating that the board was considering the closure of a school. He said the board was not closing any schools.