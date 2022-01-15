A popular trail could be a catalyst for added tourism and economic investment in the region.
And that potential is what backers see when they look at the Tweetsie Trail.
The bicycling, walking and running trail linking Johnson City and Elizabethton uses the old right-of-way of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad, carrying users along an attractive path that winds through the eastern edge of Johnson City, crosses over an expressway on a high bridge, and passes through scenic countryside at Milligan, Happy Valley and into Elizabethton.
But as the old railroad's name suggests, there was much more scenery and adventure to the old railway than the current 9.7 miles of the Tweetsie Trail offers.
A number of government leaders, recreational promoters and bicycle enthusiasts are working to extend the trail through some additional — and spectacular — scenery. Their dream is to continue the Tweetsie Trail along the old ET&WNC right of way from Elizabethton to Hampton.
That would lead trail users through some spectacular portions where the Doe River cuts through steep mountains, with an old early 20th century highway bridge on one side of the trail and the modern bridge providing carrying U.S. Highways 19E and 321 to Hampton and on to Roan Mountain and North Carolina.
But getting the Tweetsie Trail extended to Hampton is not the final goal.
There are also plans to extend the trail to the new Hampton Watershed Mountain Bike Park.
If the plans are completed, the park would have 11 miles of trails on Cedar Mountain and 1,200 feet of elevation change equalling that of the famed ski center of Sugar Mountain. To see video of the mountain bike park and connection to Tweetsie Trail, type bit.ly/3fva9Ca into your web browser.
And beyond that would be a course established for experienced road cyclists that would provide a route all the way to Roan Mountain.
Physicians have praised the health benefits of the Tweetsie Trail, but now government leaders, economic development professionals and tourism officials are also discussing the economic benefits of an expanded Tweetssie Trail.
One of those promotors is Ken Gough, chairman of the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board.
“The trail is now 9.7 miles long, traveling from Johnson City to Elizabethton. That is long enough to make it of local interest,” Gough said. “The extension to Hampton would make it 14 miles, or 28 miles for a round trip; that would attract tourists from throughout the region.
He said the extension would become even more attractive by tying in new mountain bicycle parks on each end of the trail: Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park in Johnson City and the Hampton park. Gough said Johnson City could also be promoted as the hub of mountain biking region that includes nearly two dozen bike trails that are all within an hour-and-a-half drive by car.
For the racing enthusiast, it would also offer an opportunity to ride on a portion of the Roan Groan, one of the most challenging bicycle race courses in the nation.
But the next step is the extension of the Tweetsie Trail from Elizabethton to Hampton, made possible by the recent donation to the county of 28 acres between Valley Forge and Hampton.
The property, the old ET&WNC right-of-way through the area, extends from Mill Pond in Valley Forge to Railroad Street in the Rittertown Road area. Despite the rugged terrain it traverses, the trail is extremely level and cuts through the mountain by way of a railroad tunnel built in the 19th century. The tunnel also provides the passage for water lines that provide 60% of Elizabethton’s water supply.
The possible extension of the trail has led several leaders in the region to express support.
Alicia Phelps, executive director of Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, wrote a letter to Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and the county Parks and Recreation Board. She wrote that her organization felt the expansion and access to 4.5 additional miles along the Tweetsie Trail in Carter County "would give both residents and visitors access to what makes Northeast Tennessee such a popular destination — the raw and natural beauty of the mountains and forests that encompass the area, including Carter County’s Doe River.
"Adding to the increase in popularity, Blue Ridge Outdoors recently mentioned the Elizabethton area as an intricate part of the Tennessee’s Bike Boom in their October 2021 issue.”
Woodby enlisted the aid of state Sen. Rusty Crowe, whose Senate district includes all of the Tweetsie Trail, to assist the county in getting state support for the project.
Crowe said he and the county’s two representatives in the House of Representatives, John Holsclaw Jr. and Scotty Campbell, “are very excited about the new Tweetsie Trail plans we’ve all been working on recently.
He said Woodby and Gouge asked him to set up a meeting with the proper officials in Nashville, so he arranged meetings with representatives of the governor’s finance department, "because we need the state to partner with us financially and also with the department of tourism.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our Carter County’s beauty rich history, recreational and economic development possibilities … The bike and hiking trails will compare with some of the best in our entire nation."
Crowe said Gov. Bill Lee's representatives at the meeting were very excited about the plan
"I can tell you that when the state sees our local communities coming together on a project like this then it is much more likely that they will invest state dollars and partner with us to make it a reality," he said.
"I walked a portion of the trail with Mayor Woodby, Ken Gouge and press reporter John Thompson today (Jan. 14) and am more excited than ever about the potential from an economic development, recreational and tourism perspective … Rep Holsclaw and Rep Scotty Campbell and I will be working this session to secure funding from the state to help with putting this project on the map.”
Woodby said Carter County has identified outdoor recreation and tourism as significant economic drivers for future growth for the community. She added that the expansion of the Tweetsie Trail will bring visitors to experience the beautiful national resources, and will also increase outdoor recreation opportunities for Carter County residents.
"When combined with the Hampton Watershed Trail project from the City of Elizabethton and the Tannery Knobs cycling park in Johnson City, the tourism generated by cycling amenities will have a regional impact as visitors spend their time, and their money, here at local restaurants, businesses and hotels," she said.
Woodby said $5.25 million is being sought from the state to support the expansion and "help make Carter County, along with the rest of Northeast Tennessee a premier destination for outdoor cycling."
Gouge said one of the biggest expenses in extending the trail will be building a new bridge across the Doe River.
The old railroad bridge is gone; the parallel highway bridge still stands, but it has large holes in the roadway that make it unsafe. Gouge said there are three possible types of bridge that can be built, but money will have to be raised to build the bridge.
In her letter to Woodby and the county parks and recreation board, Phelps said the trail extension project includes the construction of a pedestrian and bicycle bridge and that the project would significantly impact the continued success of outdoor related tourism, and enhance the quality of life for residents of Northeast Tennessee.