ELIZABETHTON — After spending the entire summer in California, where he was a contestant on “The Voice”, Carson Peters returned to his roots Sunday afternoon for a free concert on East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton.
The concert was sponsored by the Johnson City Press, Carter County Bank, and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
A crowd packed the wide street to listen as Peters and the band Iron Mountain performed all of Peters’ standards, plus several Christmas songs, such as "Blue Christmas," in honor of the time of the year.
The crowd actually got a double dose, as Carson opened for Carson. The opening act was the Elizabethton High School Ensemble Choir, fo which he is a member. The choir opened the concert by singing the national anthem.
Even the weather cooperated, with temperatures in the 60s on the early December day. The wind just helped keep Old Glory waving in front of the band as everyone seemed to be feeling good and cheering loud after each song.
For those who could not attend, Jared Bentley of the Johnson City Press staff made sure the free concert was available to the world by livestreaming it. Those who would like to watch the concert again (including the choir) may do so via You Tube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJ6EApAuel4.