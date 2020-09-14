Carson-Newman announces record enrollment

JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University is celebrating record enrollment this year with 2,911 students, according to a Monday news release.
Carson-Newman attributes this year’s continued growth to record graduate enrollment. Last fall, the record set was 885 graduate students. This fall, the university welcomed 1,189 graduate students.
“Record enrollment is something to celebrate, especially during these challenging days,” President Charles A. Fowler said. “These are more than just numbers. Thankfully, record enrollment represents the largest number of students in our history who are being influenced by our distinctive Christ-centered education.”
The university last broke its highest enrollment record just last year with 2,725 students.
Before 2019, the previous total enrollment record year came in 2016, when the institution celebrated a record total enrollment of 2,659 students, and a record graduate enrollment of 847 students. Since 2010, Carson-Newman has seen a 49% increase in total enrollment.