A carpenter by trade, Johnson City Commission candidate Jeff Clark enjoys building things.
“That’s what I want to do,” he said. “I want to build this city.”
Clark is one of eight candidates, including incumbents Joe Wise and Todd Fowler, who have filed paperwork to run for three open seats on the Johnson City Commission this year. The filing deadline for the race was noon Thursday.
Clark previously ran for City Commission in 2018. At that time, he was motivated to run because of an ordinance banning camping on public property, a policy approved by the commission that Clark said unfairly targets the city’s homeless population.
Clark said his core philosophy is that people should bring compassion and empathy to everything they do.
“I decided that I would run again because I believe that there needs to be someone on the commission that will be the voice of the people who can’t pay their rent, the people who can’t work two jobs because their first job demand that they have an open schedule and work 16 hours a week,” he said. “I still don’t see my commission bringing that compassion to these issues.”
Clark has experience in the retail industry, working two-and-a-half years at Walmart, and also briefly worked as a medical coder at Mountain States Health Alliance before it merged with Wellmont. He was recently elected in August to the Democratic State Executive Committee.
Clark said he believes the City Commission hasn’t expressed enough compassion towards small businesses, focusing more on the quantity of jobs in the city rather than the quality.
“With COVID we’ve seen so many small businesses shut down, and they’re still pushing forward on the Boones Creek development to bring in retail shopping centers and not focusing on instead trying to save the businesses we have and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs to build up Johnson City,” he said.
Clark also wants to see city invest more in teachers, noting that lower pay leads to the city losing good instructors to higher-paying school districts.
“You can’t build up that entrepreneurial base without well-educated people, so I want to build up our local school systems and increase pay rates for teachers to make sure they stay here,” he said.
Clark also lamented the fact that many Johnson City families struggle to meet basic needs.
Roughly 53% of Johnson City’s population is either below the poverty line or fall into a category called “ALICE,” an acronym that stands for “asset-limited, income-constrained, employed.” ALICE families are households that make enough money to live above the poverty line but not enough to afford the cost of living.
“You might be able to justify 40%,” Clark said. “Maybe even 42%, but over half of the city can’t afford a flat tire. It would completely ruin them, and what we’re going through with COVID, that’s more than a flat tire.”
Although he thinks the city has taken appropriate albeit slow steps to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, Clark said state and federal inaction will lead to people losing their jobs and being evicted.
Clark also wants to see more vocational and retraining programs, noting that there’s been an inordinate amount of focus on college as opposed to vocational education.
“I read philosophy books from time to time, but someone’s still going to have to build the houses, someone’s going to have to plumb the plumbing and there should be just as much an opportunity to go into those types of trades as there are into computer science,” he said.
Asked to name recent city initiatives he agrees with, Clark said he does like the idea of rehabilitating the West Walnut Street corridor, a project the city is getting ready to undertake, has appreciated the dialogue city leaders have participated in with black activists and leaders, and has been pleased that the city is stepping up sewer expansion on its outskirts.
“I really like those types of programs — the programs that actually benefit the common person — but I still feel like there hasn’t been enough of them,” he said.