If you’re looking for a unique holiday or birthday gift, or any gift in general, the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter might just have the right idea — caricatures of your pets.
“I wanted to come up with an idea where we could do everything across social media that would be a great gift idea and raise money for the shelter,” shelter Director Tammy Davis said.
“We have discussed previously how COVID has affected the shelter and how we have had to cancel our normal fundraising events,” she said.
After searching the internet for ideas, Davis came up with the idea of a caricature fundraiser that anyone can participate in wherever they live.
“You don’t have to live in Johnson City to participate in this,” she said.
How it works: Donors sign up with a form on the agency’s website, pay for the drawing and send in a picture to be used as the model photo.
The drawings cost $20 per animal or person in the photo to be included in the caricature, Davis said. For an additional $2, the shelter will ship the drawing to another location, but participants can also pick them up at the shelter.
Davis said the artist doing the drawings lives in Asheville, North Carolina, but has been in Johnson City during past events to do the artwork.
The artist will receive a nominal portion of the $20 per animal fee, but more than 60% will go directly to the shelter.
“They’re so cute and make you smile,” Davis said. “It’s been a very hard year and a lot of negativity ... it’s nice to bring a smile to someone’s face.”
Davis said the artist can really capture the personality of the animal he’s drawing.
“He’s going strictly off the picture,” so the more active or animated the animal is “the better the caricature will be.”
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3oNG2ZX or the shelter’s Facebook page for the link.