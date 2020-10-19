Candidates for Jonesborough alderman discussed economic development, inclusion and their 10-year plans, among other issues, during a Monday night forum hosted by the Jonesborough Herald and Tribune and the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee.
The Herald and Tribune and the Johnson City Press are both owned by Six Rivers Media.
Five candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for two open seats on the town’s four-alderman board.
During his opening statement, incumbent Alderman Terry Countermine said he’s proud of the “many, many things” the town has accomplished in his 20 years on the board, and said he wasn’t planning to run for a sixth term but was urged to do so by dozens of people as the novel coronavirus pandemic affected the town.
“I am committed to service, and to giving back to my community,” Countermine said during his opening statement, also speaking strongly about his desire to represent everyone “regardless of what group they may be identified with,” as “everyone should have a voice.”
Countermine gave one of his most passionate answers when asked what types of information he’d need to make a sound decision on a proposal addressing social concerns or investing in infrastructure projects, calling social concerns a sensitive issues that’s hard to discuss but one that needs talking about.
“We need to address (social concerns), and the way we need to address is it to learn more about it,” Countermine said. “Education, education — that’s what I’ve tried to do.”
Fellow incumbent Alderman Adam Dickson said he was focused on continuing “interracial cooperation” in the town, a point of personal pride for him.
“For 52 years, an African American has sat on this board, not because of their color, but because this town realizes that interracial cooperation is a path forward,” Dickson said when discussing his 10-year plan for the town, which heavily focused on leveraging arts for economic development in the town. “When you look at our spreadsheets, we’re seeing the fruit — the financial fruit — of arts as an economic development strategy, so I think it can only grow, we can enhance it.”
Lucas Schmidt, an employee and volunteer at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre and self-employed personal trainer, said he wants to maintain the current spirit of downtown, which he called “lovely,” and also spoke of the town’s use of inmate labor to complete town projects.
“I think being conservative with the number of projects we try to juggle is an obvious and easy choice,” Schmidt said when asked about his plan to replace prisoner labor, which has been lost because of the pandemic, saying that “securing extra revenue and expansion is the best way” to offset the cost of hiring outside contractors to fill that void.
“I think securing private contractors and being conservative with the number of projects is a simple way to handle that,” Schmidt said.
When asked how he’d ensure people in town feel included and represented, businessman Bill Graham floated the idea of a quarterly citizens forum to solicit feedback from residents and business owners on how to improve the town.
“Bottom line is, if we communicate and we strive to for the success of the time, we’re going to get there — it’s not a conversation about telling us what’s wrong, it’s a conversation about how to make ourselves better,” Graham said, bringing up the idea again when asked about the importance of government transparency.
“The one thing I would like to see us do going forward? I would like to see us have a citizens forum, it’s not a complain session — it’s called a transparency session because people have questions, they want to know things,” Graham said.
Jason Greenlee, a local EMS technician who said it’s always been his dream to run for alderman, said transparency is “the whole point” of government and said repeatedly he’d be a voice for the citizens of Jonesborough and listen to what they want, rather than his own goals or ambitions for the town.
“That’s my goal if I get elected: To just be a voice for the people, and allow y’all to have a big, loud voice — obnoxious if necessary,” Greenlee said. “I’m capable.”
To view the full livestream, visit youtu.be/C8CI_SJGtU8.