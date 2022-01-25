Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, Register of Deeds Teresa H. Bowman, Trustee Rick Storey and Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Downes are among incumbent Republicans who have filed their qualifying petitions for the May 3 election.
Candidates have until noon on Feb. 17 to return their papers to appear on the primary ballot for county and state judicial offices. Independent candidates who seek to appear on the Aug. 4 general election ballot also must meet that qualifying deadline.
Other candidates who have filed their qualifying petitions with the Washington County Election Commission office are three incumbent Republicans seeking re-election to judgeships in the 1st Judicial District, which covers Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
They are J. Eddie Lauderback, Circuit Court judge part I; Lisa Nidiffer Rice, Criminal Court judge part I; and Stacy L. Street, Criminal Court judge part II.
Other candidates who have picked up qualifying papers for 1st Judicial District offices are Republican incumbents John C. Rambo for chancellor and Ken Baldwin for district attorney general. Filing their petitions as Republicans are Suzanne Cook for Circuit Court judge part II, Jeff Kelly public defender and Steve Finney for district attorney general.
Judicial candidates who have filed papers for Washington County races include:
• Incumbent Robert G. Lincoln, as a Republican for General Sessions Court judge part I.
• Jesse James Campbell, Johnson City, and incumbent Janet Vest Hardin, Johnson City, as Republicans for General Sessions Court judge part II.
• Michael Rasnake, Jonesborough, for Sessions Court judge part III.
Meanwhile, Joshua P. Sutherland III, Johnson City, has also picked up papers as a Republican for General Sessions Court judge part II.
Johnathan A. Minga, Jonesborough, and Stephanie Sherwood, Johnson City, have picked up papers as Republicans for Sessions Court judge part III.
In other Washington County races:
• Danny Edens, who currently serves as a county commissioner, and Deputy Clerk Cheryl Storey have filed their qualifying petitions as Republicans for county clerk.
• Interim Sheriff Keith Sexton, Jonesborough, has filed his qualifying papers as a Republican. Leighta Laitinen, Johnson City, and Michael Templeton, Jonesborough, have also picked up papers as Republicans for sheriff.
In races for the 15 seats on the Washington County Commission:
• Richard Tucker, Limestone, and Isaac Moore, Jonesborough, have picked up papers as Republicans in District 1.
• Marty Johnson, Jonesborough, and Jason Day, who currently serves as chairman of the county’s Board of Education, have filed papers as Republicans in the 2nd District. Billy Austin has also filed as an independent candidate in the 2nd District.
• Incumbent Jerome K. Fitzgerald has picked up as Republican in the 3rd District.
• Josh Edens, Jonesborough, has filed his petition as Republican in the 4th District and Todd Hensley, Telford, has picked up papers as a Republican in the 4th District.
• Incumbent Bryan Davenport has filed as a Republican in the 5th District.
• Incumbent Greg Matherly has picked up as a Republican in the 6th District.
• Larry England, Johnson City, has filed as a Republican in the 7th District and Sam Phillips, Johnson City, has picked up papers as Republican in the 7th District.
• Incumbent Freddie Malone has filed as a Republican in the 8th District and former Constable Scott Keith Holly and Harry Hutchinson, Jonesborough, have picked up qualifying papers as independent candidates in the 8th District.
• Incumbent Suzy Williams has filed as a Republican in the 9th District.
• Former Johnson City Mayor David Tomita and Donald Feathers Jr., Johnson City, have filed as Republicans in the 10th District.
• Incumbent Jodi Jones has picked up papers as a Democratic candidate in the 11th District.
• Lewis Wexler Jr., Johnson City, has picked up as a Republican in the 12th District.
• Incumbent Kenneth “Kenny” Huffine has picked up a petition as a Republican in the 13th District.
• Incumbent Jim Wheeler has picked up as a Republican in the 14th District.
• Mark Rice, Jonesborough, has filed as a Republican in the 15th District and Mike Masters, Jonesborough, and Ben Carder, Jonesborough, have picked up petitions as Republicans in the 15th District.
In races for the Washington County Board of Education:
• Vince Walters, Jonesborough, and incumbent Keith Ervin, Jonesborough, have filed as Republicans in 1st District. Cody Day, Limestone; Kerrie Aistrop, Jonesborough; incumbent Annette Buchanan and James Murphy, Jonesborough, have also picked up Republican papers in 1st District.
• Gregg Huddlestone, Gray, has filed his papers as a Republican in the 3rd District and incumbent David Hammond has picked up his petition for the 3rd District. Incumbent Chad Fleenor, Gray, and Donald Feathers Jr., Johnson City, have also picked up papers as independent candidates in the 3rd District.