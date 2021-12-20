Election commission offices in Washington and Carter counties were busy places on Monday as candidates arrived to pick up their qualifying petitions for the May 3 county and state primary elections.
In Washington County, Mayor Joe Grandy, Register of Deeds Teresa Bowman and Trustee Rick Storey were among the first Republican incumbents to pick up their petitions.
Candidates have until noon on Feb. 17 to file their papers to appear on the ballot.
Other candidates to pick up their papers on the first day of the qualifying period were Republican incumbents Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Downes, Circuit Court Part I Judge J. Eddie Lauderback and General Sessions Court Part II Judge Janet Vest Hardin.
Other judicial candidates to pick up papers for Washington Country races are:
• Jesse James Campbell, Johnson City, a Republican for Circuit Court Judge Part II.
• Johnathan A. Minga, Jonesborough, a Republican for Sessions Court Judge Part III.
• Michael Rasnake, Jonesborough, a Republican for Sessions Court Judge Part III.
In other Washington County races, Danny Edens, who currently serves as a county commissioner, has picked up Republican papers for county clerk, and Michael Templeton has picked up papers as a Republican for sheriff.
In races for Washington County Commission:
• Former Johnson City Mayor David Tomita has picked up papers as a Republican in the 10th District.
• Marty Johnson, a Republican in Jonesborough, has picked up in the 2nd District.
• Jason Day, who currently serves as chairman of the county’s Board of Education, has picked up papers as a Republican in the 2nd District.
• Former County Commissioner Larry England has picked up papers as a Republican in the 7th District.
• Former Constable Scott Keith Holly has picked up papers and an independent candidate in the 8th District.
• Incumbent Jodi Jones has picked up papers as a Democratic candidate in the 11th District.
• Incumbent Jim Wheeler has picked up papers as a Republican in the 14 District.
Vince Walters, of Jonesborough, also picked up qualifying papers Monday to run as a Republican in the Washington County Board of Education’s 1st District.
In Carter County, 27 potential candidates for May’s Republican primary picked up their petitions and one candidate picked up a petition to run in the August general election.
The races for sheriff and Carter County mayor attracted plenty of attention. In the race for sheriff, eight-year veteran Dexter Lunceford picked up his papers to run for a third term. Two retired Carter County Sheriff’s Depatment deputies picked up petitions to challenge Lunceford. Those candidates are Mike Fraley and Thomas Smith. Kim Birchfield, a retired Johnson City Police Department officer, has not picked up his petition, but he was the first to announce his intention to run. Another retired Carter County Sheriff’s Department officer, Rocky Croy, has not picked up his petition, but is expected to run as an independent candidate in August general election.
The contest for county mayor is fueled by the fact that late mayor Rusty Barnett died in office. The Carter County Commission elected Patty Woodby, who had been the commission’s chair, to succeed Barnett. Woodby picked up her petition on Monday along with Michael Wayne Ensor and Danny R. Ward. Another candidate, Devon Buck, picked up his petition to run for mayor as an independent in the August.
There will also be a race for trustee, where Randal Lewis will be stepping down. Aaron C. Greer, Jeffrey C. Guinn, Chad K. Lewis, and Andrew C. Wetzel picked up petitions to run for the office.
In the election for county clerk, incumbent Mary Gouge picked up her petition to run for another term. Randall Jenkins has picked up his petition to challenge Gouge.
Both of the 1st Judicial District Criminal Court Judges, Stacy Street and Lisa Rice, picked up petitions to run for new terms. Johnny Blankenship has picked up his petition to run for another term as Circuit Court clerk and Jarrod L. Ellis has picked up his petition to run for another term as register of deeds.
All 24 seats on the Carter County Commission are up for election. All three of the incumbents from the 1st District, Robert Acuff, Mark Blevins, and Willie Campbell, have picked up their petitions. Isaiah Grindstaff picked up his petition to run for another term in the 4th District, Two other candidates, Danny W. Deal and Paul Jacob Evans, picked up petitions to run in the 4th District. Travis L. Lunceford has picked up his paperwork to run in the 6th District.
Only one candidate for the Carter County Board of Education, incumbent Christopher L. Hitechew in the 2nd District, has picked up a petition. Two constable candidates — longtime constable Bob Carroll in the 8th District and Nicole Lynn Pate in the 4th District — picked up petitions.