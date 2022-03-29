Voters will have a chance to hear from the eight candidates vying for a seat on the Washington County Board of Education during a forum on April 4.
The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City. The question-and-answer session is being hosted by Washington County Commissioner Jodi Jones.
Nathan Brand, the chair of the Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission and owner of Timber!, will serve as moderator of the event.
Members of the audience will be provided with index cards to write questions that will be asked of the candidates by the moderator.
Jones said “delicious refreshments will be on hand” for the audience at the end of the forum.
The commissioner said she is sponsoring the forum as a means of educating Johnson City voters on the issues that are a part of this year’s election cycle.
“Many city voters do not realize they will see county school board names on their ballot,” Jones said. “But city residents’ property taxes fund both city and county schools, so they have a stake in which representatives will make decisions about those dollars.”
Jones, who is also seeking re-election in August to her 11th District seat on the County Commission, believes it is important for Johnson City residents to understand the needs and concerns of county residents.
“Working together starts in forums like this one,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the conversation.”
The forum will include Republican candidates Vince Walters, Cody Day, Keith Ervin, Kerrie Aistrop and Annette Buchanan, who are vying for one of the three 1st District seats on the May 3 primary ballot. The winners will next appear in the Aug. 4 general election.
Republican candidates Gregg Huddlestone and David Hammond and independent candidate Chad Fleenor are seeking the three seats in the 3rd District.
Jones said she hopes those who attend the forum “will leave with a better understanding of the concerns of our fellow Washington Countians.” And she hopes attendees will “get a taste of citizenship” by showing up for the event.
“Our elections are one of the most important aspects to our democracy and I think anyone who attends will appreciate being an active participant in that,” she said.