At first, Bill Graham didn’t want to relocate to Jonesborough after spending his life in Johnson City and Gray.
Now “you couldn’t drag me out of that town kicking and screaming,” he says.
Graham, who previously owned a relocation company he lost during the Great Recession, is one of five people running for two open seats on the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Graham called Jonesborough a special place, and said he wants to give back to the community by serving on the board.
Recently, the Press spoke with Graham to discuss his motivation for running, what things he feel he can improve in the town and his goals if elected as part of a series of profiles on the candidates running in the in November election to represent Jonesborough.
Why are you running for alderman?
I’m running because I feel like Jonesborough is a very special place and I can contribute to the success of Jonesborough. I believe bringing a new set of eyes and a new set of ears to the town can help the town grow in a positive way.
I feel like I can contribute. I think the (aldermen) that are there have done a fine job, I just think coming in with a little bit of newness can help.
What are some things you feel the town is doing well?
Jonesborough has done a very good job of bringing value to its citizens and to the people. If you live in Jonesborough, you live in an extremely special place. The services are phenomenal, the people are great, the town administration is wonderful and the people who work at the town are good. Jonesborough has done a great job with its police force and its fire department — all of them are wonderful folks who do a great job with what they have. The nice thing about Jonesborough is it makes you feel welcome as a citizen there or even as a visitor.
What are some things you feel the town could improve upon?
To sit there and say something negative about Jonesborough, I really cannot do. I think the gentlemen and the lady who are on the board have done a fantastic job, and I think the town administration has done a good job with how they’ve ran the town. I think the areas that we can improve on, is I think we can add some festivals to it, I think there’s some things we can do to help our local merchants — offering some special opportunities for them by utilizing the assets of the downtown area. Jonesborough has become a great place to go to, and I think we need to make it a destination to stay at.
Why should people vote for you?
That’s a two-sided answer. Number one, I do believe, in everything we do in life, I believe that newness is needed, and I don’t mean that in a negative way but I think that bringing a new set of eyes and a new set of ears into the fold is good. I think that Bill Graham can bring some things to the table that are probably there but I can tweak on them. I love numbers, I like to crunch numbers, I’m a very fiduciary responsible person. I think the one thing I will do is I will, in our meetings, if we’re asking or talking about spending money — investing the citizens’ money, I’m going to sit there and I’m going to break it down from every angle because I want to do the best with the funds we’re getting ready to spend and we’re getting getting the best value for our citizens. It will be my job as an alderman to protect the citizens’ money and manage the town’s funds to the best of my ability.
What would be your goals for your term, if elected?
My main goal is to keep Jonesborough special, and I believe how you do that is you look at everything that goes on in the town and make sure we’re doing it to the best of our ability. I do believe that I can do that, and I do believe I bring that to the table. I believe that every action has a reaction, and before you do anything you need to have a plan and know the positives of it and the negatives of it and then you need to know how to attack it. Do not ever, ever go about something just basing the outcome on projections — you need to have a solid foundation on everything you do. If you’re going to go spend $500,000 on something and create $500,000 worth of debt to the citizens of Jonesborough, don’t do that by saying in three years our projections are that our revenue will raise blank blank percentage. You need to make sure if you’re going to spend $500,000 on a five-year term, your revenue that you’re producing now is going to be able to substantiate your debt that you’re incurring now. Am I saying that’s going on? No, I am not. But, base it on fact not what you hope it will be.
Something I really want to do is make sure our police force and our fire department and our town workers are taken care of. I do not like turnover if it’s not my choice and I think we need to make sure we (take care of them).