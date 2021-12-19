Melvin’s face and forearms are pockmarked with small scabs. He picks at them while he talks, his voice hardly rising above a murmur.
On a recent autumn morning, Melvin is one of several men and women waiting outside Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in downtown Johnson City. Most of them are eating the weekday meal volunteers offer through the church’s Melting Pot Ministry.
Melvin sits on a flight of stairs outside the church. He explains that he’s been homeless for a few months, which came after he got a divorce and lost his job. He stays where he can, but it’s hard to remain in one place for long, particularly downtown.
“You basically can’t sleep anywhere,” Melvin said.
Even if they have permission from a business owner to sleep outside for the night, he says, police officers still give homeless people a hard time.
“If they’ve gotten permission from the people already, why is it an issue?” he said.
‘Scattered’
Homelessness is a ubiquitous problem, and Johnson City officials say it’s not an issue the city can solve alone.
“Homelessness is not curable,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “You look at society over the last … 5,000 years, in large urban areas it’s always been part of society. Johnson City and Kingsport are of a size now that there are a lot of service providers in town so you get folks that live here as well as folks that are transient that come here to get services.”
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said the city has an active concern for issues related to public health and public safety, which are front and center when officials are trying to address the needs of homeless people.
“But anyone who is looking to City Hall as a singular point of contact for all solutions surrounding people who do not have homes is going to be sorely disappointed,” he said. “This problem is too complex. It’s a community-based problem and so it’s going to require a community response. Municipal government is certainly going to be a part of that but not in its totality.”
Wise said there needs to be a deliberate conversation about the roles and goals of local organizations.
“I would characterize a lot of what we’re doing as a community as being scattered,” Wise said. “We have a lot of different people doing a lot of similar things. We have a lot of different people doing similar things in different ways. And honestly, if we keep doing what we’ve always done we shouldn’t be surprised if we keep getting what we’ve always gotten.”
What is the city doing?
In June, Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said employees were checking and clearing roughly 20 homeless camps around the downtown area on a regular basis. Every morning, crews were also removing homeless people from places like the Pavilion at Founders Park and under canopies at the Downtown Square.
With a resurgence in commercial activity downtown, Pindzola told the Johnson City Press in June that the city didn’t want to make it convenient for the homeless population to use services in downtown Johnson City.
“If we get them away from the core area and they have to walk a while to get to those services, then we think ... the long-term impact is they’ll go someplace else,” Pindzola said at the time.
Peterson said in November that the city is still clearing homeless camps when it gets calls about people trespassing on private or public property. This is not done with any regularity, he said, but workers do investigate when they hear a complaint.
Peterson said the city is likely clearing fewer camps now than it was during the summer, and although the city is obligated to keep public property and the public right-of-way clean, he added that the city wasn’t overly aggressive about it at the time.
“There was never a purposefully, preconceived plan to be real aggressive with cleaning up camps,” Peterson said.
Pindzola said in June he hoped to meet with service providers to see if there were humane alternatives to how they delivered services, which would make it less attractive for the homeless population to come downtown. That included asking the Melting Pot Ministry to temporarily close for a month, which Pindzola said would allow city officials to gauge how that impacted the number of homeless people downtown.
Conversations with local service providers, Peterson told the Press, were an attempt to “better coordinate services and to reduce duplication of service provision.
“I think what we have experienced over time is movement of folks from one location to another, but at the end of the day they’re receiving duplicate services,” he said.
Ideally, Peterson said, organizations would “streamline” how they deliver services so that they focus on certain groups or certain types of needs — such as food, clothing, job training or substance abuse treatment — rather than every agency trying to act as a “one-stop-shop.”
“There were some conversations among the service providers, and the last update I got was ... the service providers felt like they were doing what their mission was,” he said, “and they were pretty much going to continue to provide services in the method they traditionally had.”
He added that a more “refined” system of delivering services ensures homeless people won’t be “forced out onto the street ... with no place to go.” The motivation, he said, wasn’t to disincentivize homeless people from using services downtown.
“The end goal is to get those who need the services the help they need and to get people off of having to stay on the street all day long,” Peterson said.
A coordinated effort
City Commissioner Aaron Murphy, who is also the executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries, said Johnson City lacks an identified initiative to combat homelessness — one that would establish specific goals and responsibilities. Service organizations are working well in isolation, but there needs to be a coordinated effort that involves city leaders.
Murphy participated in a community roundtable about downtown safety at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in June. The conversation, which included downtown business owners and local residents, largely focused on homelessness.
“We had a meeting over here, we heard concerns and then everybody went back home,” Murphy said. “... These organizations, they’re still working, but what happened to us coming together?”
Murphy said relocating downtown service providers and the homeless population does not address the problem.
“It just makes people feel better because it’s out of sight and out of mind,” he said. “... We should be compelled to say, ‘There is a problem, and how do we help our neighbors in need to get off the streets, to get on their feet, to get them out of homelessness, to get them housed?’ I have yet to see an identified initiative that involves everybody so that can happen.”
Murphy does, however, commend the city for repurposing property by the Langston Centre for affordable housing. In August, the city conveyed a lot at 221 E. Myrtle Ave. to Appalachia Service Project so the housing agency could build a single-family home on the land. Two other agencies, Holston Habitat for Humanity and Eastern Eight CDC, are building houses on adjoining properties.
“I think that is a step in the right direction, but it’s only a drop in the bucket as to what’s needed,” Murphy said.
Aside from housing, Murphy said, educational programs and life skills classes play an important role in empowering people once they have a home.
“You don’t want to put them in a home one month and then they’re homeless again the following month,” he said. “That’s a vicious cycle.”
Peterson said the city doesn’t have an internal unit dedicated to handling homelessness, but there are a few boards that oversee issues like housing.
Aside from ensuring residents have equal access to services and employment, the city’s role in addressing homelessness, Peterson said, is to ensure that state and federal funding continues to flow to local agencies. The city acts as a conduit for federal and state funds, applying for money that officials then distribute to eligible agencies.
“There’s been some extraordinary money available to deal with housing in the last couple of years and probably will be again next year,” he said.
Finding shelter
Back at the Melting Pot, several feet away from Melvin, Wesley sits in the fall sun. He’s munching on a bag of chips included in the meal he received through Munsey Memorial’s feeding program. Wesley explains that he lost his home after developing a drug addiction.
“But I found the Lord,” he adds, “and these people, these church people, they’ve been wonderful to us.”
Currently, there simply isn’t enough housing in Johnson City, Wesley said, and temporary shelters like the Salvation Army and the Haven of Mercy don’t have space for everyone.
“There’s not enough housing in the city for all the homeless,” Wesley said. “There needs to be.”
Johnson City has been distributing federal money to local agencies, which has been more readily available during the pandemic.
In November, the city dispersed a third round of CARES Act funding totaling $522,539. Of that, Manna House received $260,000 to buy a house in Johnson City, which the organization is turning into a new transitional housing facility for women.
According to Manna House, area shelters have seen residents stay longer and longer because of barriers to obtaining adequate housing and the lack of affordable homes. As occupancy fills, their capacity to assist other people decreases because women are left with few options beyond staying at short-term shelters.
This new program will offer support services that will enable residents to secure safe housing and obtain life skills that will be necessary for long-term success. Manna House hopes to open the facility on March 1.
Bathroom access
In particular, Melvin said he could use a secure storage unit, which would help prevent his belongings from getting lost or stolen. But, it’s also difficult for him to find a place to use the restroom.
Public bathrooms at King Commons and the Pavilion at Founders Park are locked during the evening. The Salvation Army does have an available restroom, Melvin said, and there are a few business owners downtown who will let him use their bathrooms.
“But if you’re like me, you kind of feel weird asking if you’re not going in and being a patron,” he said.
Jason, who was also waiting outside Munsey last October for a meal, said he has been homeless off and on for about 10 years. During that time, Jason has been able to stay with family or friends, and he’s also had apartments of his own.
He’s currently working on getting his ID back, which will help him find work and a place to stay. He stops by Munsey for food at least twice a week. The 45-year resident of Johnson City adds that he does camp with a few people, but they live outside city limits.
Jason said he feels far removed from developments in the city. Like politics in Washington, D.C., decisions don’t trickle down to his level. The only complaint he has is the availability of public bathrooms, which he reiterated are closed after certain hours.
“I realize that one bad apple can spoil the bunch,” he said. “One person, two or three people can do something and destroy a bathroom and that’s why they (close bathrooms) and I get that, but that still doesn’t excuse the fact that people need to use the restroom.”
“There’s core things that everyone has a right to, and I think the bathroom is one of them,” he continued.
Why does the city close the bathrooms during the evening?
“We have experienced a great deal of vandalism, graffiti and filth when the facilities are left open later in the evening, or go unmanaged during the day,” Peterson said. “We have already spent hundreds of dollars repairing restrooms that just opened this summer. Like most of our park facilities, we have opening and closing hours.”