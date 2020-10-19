Receiving $15,624 in the third quarter, Johnson City Commission candidate Aaron Murphy leads the pack this period in campaign donations, out-raising his next-highest competitor by almost two-to-one.
Collectively, candidates for Johnson City Commission and the Johnson City School Board have raised approximately $52,896.39 between July and September, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the Washington County Election Commission.
Notable contributors to Murphy’s campaign include Johnson City attorney Erick Herrin ($100) and Hank Carr ($500), who is the senior vice president of Realty Trust Group.
Murphy has spent $11,278.74 on advertising and printing and reported having $4,133.21 on hand at the end of the quarter.
On the City Commission front, Jeff Clark reported the second-highest amount of donations this period: $8,911.50.
According to his report, Clark contributed $7,494 to his own campaign, the Washington County Democratic Party donated a total of $450 and Democratic candidate Brad Batt, who’s running for the District 6 seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives, donated $100.
Clark said he’s using the inheritance he received after his father died last year to help fund his campaign for City Commission.
Turney Williams reported the third-highest receipts, totaling $6,300. That includes $1,000 Williams loaned to his campaign. Wolfe Development, owned by former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe, was among his contributors, providing $1,000.
Turney’s campaign has spent $4,176.02 this period, the vast majority of that — $4,159.92 — on campaign postcards, printing and mailing.
Deborah Harley-McClaskey reported the fourth-highest receipts this period: $6,100, which includes $250 from the Washington County Democratic Party. She disbursed $3,399.24 this period, spending $3,250 of that money on door hangers, yard signs and advertising in the Johnson City Press.
According to the report, Harley-McClaskey contributed $1,500 to her campaign this period, which Harley-McClaskey said included donations she received from community members.
She had $3,107.11 on hand as of her last report and $5,807.87 at the end of the third quarter.
Commissioner Joe Wise, one of two incumbents running this year, ranks fifth this period, raking in $5,422.73. He donated $1,000 to his own campaign.
Notable contributors include former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden ($150) and Tom Seaton ($250), the owner of Firehouse Restaurant and Catering. Carr ($250) and Wolfe ($550) also donated to Wise’s campaign.
Wise spent $5,168.38 this period, including $2,800 for billboard space, $311 for a campaign event at Atlantic Ale House and $1,122.58 for signs.
Commissioner Todd Fowler took in $3,940 this period, adding to the $3,150.93 he had on hand as of the last report. Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton donated $1,500 to his campaign.
Fowler spent $1,642.50 on signs this period, constituting the vast majority of his $1,760.1 in expenditures.
Alona Norwood and Kyle Beagle took in $1,070 and $695, respectively. Norwood reported receiving $450 from the Washington County Democratic Party.
Three of the seven candidates for Johnson City School Board submitted campaign finance reports this period: Matt Wilhjelm, David Linville and Herb Greenlee.
Wilhjelm took in $2,000 and spent $1,399.10 this period, Linville received $1,600.03 and spent $1,312.74, and Greenlee has received $1,233.13 and spent none.
According to staff from the Washington County Election Commission, the remaining school board candidates have signed a nondisclosure form committing not to receive or spend more than $1,000.