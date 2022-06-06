ELIZABETHTON — Although it has only been a couple of years since most of them graduated from Elizabethton High School, a group of alumni had a very meaningful and happy reunion on Monday afternoon at the Coffee Company.
The students who attended the gathering were members of the sociology class taught by Alex Campbell during the fall semester of 2018. The class ranged from seniors to freshman, with the youngest just graduating from Elizabethton a couple of weeks ago. The reason for their reunion was because of a class project they took on.
It was not just any class project, explained Lauren Mallasch, who was a junior then. Fellow classmate Hayley Hood, who was also a junior, explained that “we wanted to do a project that really meant something.”
During their studies, the class learned there are many people who have been sentenced to long prison terms or even to death who were really innocent. The class decided they wanted to search for cases in which there was a suspicion that the convicted person may have been innocent.
Mallasch said the class divided into groups and began to study various cases. When the class got back together and discussed their cases, one stood out, Hood said. That was the case of Suzanne Johnson from California, who had been sentenced to life in prison for the death of a child.
Hood said that Johnson seemed to have had a good reputation. She also had received recommendations for being a good baby-sitter.
But everything changed during a terrible day when a baby died while Johnson was serving as its sitter. She was charged with murder and convicted, and had already served about 20 years in prison when the class began to look into the case.
Mallasch said the class learned the baby had fallen from a high chair. Johnson had rushed to the child and it seemed to be OK. Later, when she tried to feed the child, things went terribly wrong and Johnson called for an ambulance. The child died and police suspected it was a case of shaken baby syndrome and Johnson was charged with the murder of the child.
“I had never heard of shaken baby syndrome,” Hood said. The students were soon learning many more details of real life as they researched the investigation and the subsequent trial.
Their investigation went beyond the documents of the case. One whole class period was taken up with a FaceTime interview with Johnson’s family, where they learned details about Johnson that were not part of any file. The class also corresponded with Johnson, even sending her a Christmas card in which a picture of a Christmas tree was drawn, with the statement from the class that they wished her a Merry Christmas, even though she couldn’t even have her own Christmas tree.
“I remember that,” Johnson said. “It meant a lot to me. All holidays in prison are the same.” She said it seemed remarkable to her that these young people in a high school so far away seemed to care about her and her plight.
The students made it their mission to try to get Johnson released from prison, but the timing was not right. Their work was being done at the very end of the governorship of Jerry Brown, who was considering gubernatorial action to release some prisoners who seemed worthy of pardons. Johnson’s case was considered, but no action was taken.
But Johnson was finally destined to have some good fortune during one of the most terrible times in modern history. Campbell said when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the state was searching for ways to reduce the crowding in its prisons. Many prisoners were being released, especially older inmates, but Campbell said one clear requirement was that prisoners who were violent offenders could not be released. “Her’s was considered a violent offense,” Campbell said.
Even so, the hard work done by Campbell’s students was finally paying off. Their research was donated to the California Innocence Project and added to other reports from parole and prison officials. Campbell said Johnson also had “her stellar behavior in prison.” She was the longest-serving inmate in the Central California Women’s Facility. The voluminous file certainly brought attention to Johnson’s case. Gov. Gavin Newsome granted Johnson’s clemency petition on March 27, 2020.
For the first time in 21 years, Johnson was a free woman. At the same time the U.S. was in the deepest stage of its COVID quarantine. “I felt free, but nobody else did,” Johnson said.
Johnson had not forgotten the students from Elizabethton. She planned to include a visit to the town to thank the students as one leg of a trip east to attend the graduations of her grandchildren in New York and Minnesota. That visit was held Monday and she thanked the students who worked hard for her release.
“They were great. It was so hard to believe that these young people from so far away cared so much for me,” Johnson said.