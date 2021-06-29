ELIZABETHTON — A man who was arrested last week after Carter County deputies discovered the body of a 19-year-old woman in his car will soon be returning to North Carolina to face a first-degree murder charge.
Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, Whiteville, N.C., appeared in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday and waived extradition to North Carolina. He is accused of strangling his girlfriend Gianna Rose Delgado. Her body was found by deputies inside a large tote.
Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department became involved in the case after Cadogan reportedly contacted a Tennessee woman he knew on social media and requested her help last week. She contacted the Kingsport Police Department and told them about the contact and that Cadogan had shown her images that appeared to be a dead woman.
According to an arrest warrant, Cadogan was overheard by Kingsport police officers as he arranged to dispose of Delgado’s body and car in Watauga Lake. Carter County deputies arrested Cadogan at Fish Springs Marina.